The Colorado Buffaloes picked up a crucial win against the Houston Cougars against all odds, and it appears that the pressure on Deion Sanders might be easing just a little bit.

One of Coach Prime’s most vocal critics as of late has been former Colorado player Matt McChesney, who has often used his podcast presence to criticize aspects of Sanders’ coaching, but even he seemed satisfied with the team’s performance against Houston.

McChesney was animated throughout the game and egged the team toward victory, tweeting his support with just a bit of time left.

“Winning this football game is the first step in Deion Sanders fixing it, winning football games and remaining the Coach in Boulder and fixing the problems. Must finish the next five minutes with championship aggression and attitude,” he wrote on X.

Colorado did just that, winning 42-32 and bringing its fans some much-needed joy in what has been a challenging season thus far.

McChesney previously criticized Sanders on Nov. 11, questioning his commitment and doubting whether he wanted to do the job anymore. He even suggested New Mexico coach Jason Eck as a replacement. McChesney has also had issues with Sanders’ approach to recruitment.

Matt McChesney Recently Called Out Deion Sanders for Snapping at a Reporter

When Deion Sanders questioned a reporter’s care for his well-being, Matt McChesney called out the Colorado head coach publicly, suggesting that it wasn’t a good look.

“Coach Prime’s sensitivity is unbelievable,” he said on the ‘Zero2Sixty‘ podcast. “You’re the head coach at the University of Colorado, you make almost $11 million a year, and you’re sitting there acting like a beat reporter needs to care about you?”

The former player further shared his disappointment by pointing out that Coach Prime hasn’t been solving problems lately.

“It’s so unbelievably soft I don’t even know what to say about it…when’s the last time we talked about something Coach Prime solved?” he said.

Colorado will hope for another victory as the team takes on Cincinnati on Saturday.

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