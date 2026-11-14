Ole Miss’ travel complications ahead of its Week 11 matchup against Oklahoma have sparked frustration among Sooners fans. A nationwide FAA ground stop disrupted flights across the country on Friday, leaving the Rebels unable to travel to Norman as originally planned.

Although the FAA eventually lifted its flight restrictions caused by a telecommunications outage, Ole Miss decided not to fly out Friday night. The team is now expected to depart for Oklahoma on Saturday morning, creating uncertainty around the scheduled 3:15 p.m. CT kickoff.

Ole Miss insider Chase Parham reported that the Rebels would leave for Norman on Saturday and that multiple sources expected the game to be played Sunday. However, no official announcement regarding a schedule change has been made.

The possibility of a postponement did not sit well with Oklahoma fans.

“Why would we ever agree to that? This can’t be true,” one fan responded.

Another supporter argued that Ole Miss should face consequences if it cannot arrive in time for Saturday’s game.

“Ole Miss is the only team in the country doing this. This should be a fine and a forfeit.”

“Saturday or it’s a forfeit. Everyone else can make the trip,” another wrote.

“Every other team is boarding flights tonight and y’all can’t take a 90 minute trip… hilarious,” one wrote.

“SEC should step in. Push the game back till 7 or give Ole Miss an L. Arizona State is flying cross country on game day,” another added.

Ole Miss Faces Travel Uncertainty Ahead of Crucial Oklahoma Matchup

The travel disruption comes at a tough time for Ole Miss, which enters Week 11 at 6-3 overall and 4-3 in SEC play. The Rebels are coming off a 42-7 defeat against Georgia and have little room for another setback if they want to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Head coach Pete Golding did receive some positive news ahead of the game. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was removed from the SEC availability report after initially being listed as probable.

Chambliss has been a key part of the Rebels’ offense this season, recording 2,359 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions through nine games. He has also contributed 187 rushing yards and seven scores.

However, his availability alone does not resolve all the program’s challenges.

Ole Miss is not the only team affected by Friday’s FAA disruption. Tennessee, Texas, Washington and several other programs faced travel complications, while the SEC confirmed it was communicating with member institutions to assess potential scheduling problems.

For now, the Rebels are expected to travel Saturday morning, but the status of the original kickoff remains uncertain.

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