South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley believes there are some noticeable changes in the USC star JuJu Watkins’ game since returning from her devastating ACL injury. The Trojans opened their 2026-27 season with three consecutive wins, with Watkins playing a major role in their impressive start. She also earned AP National Player of the Week honors after averaging 24.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.

Despite her impressive numbers, Staley has noticed a difference in how Watkins approaches the game. Speaking ahead of South Carolina’s highly anticipated matchup against USC, the Gamecocks coach pointed out that the star guard appears more willing to involve her teammates.

“She looks like she’s more lean. She’s more willing to give the ball up and allow her teammates to do the things that they do best,” Staley said in a media availability video.

However, Staley also acknowledged that the upcoming game could bring out another side of Watkins. The South Carolina coach believes the magnitude of the matchup could encourage the USC star to take greater control of the game.

“But I would say this: they haven’t had a game that’s as big as this one. And I’m sure she’s going to want to put her imprint on the game, as well as probably a few other ones. And we just have to be ready for them playing on all cylinders,” Staley added.

Dawn Staley Highlights USC’s New Offensive Challenge

Watkins’ return has significantly changed USC’s offensive dynamics. The addition of Saniyah Hall is another factor that makes the Trojans a difficult matchup.

Staley believes South Carolina will need a collective defensive effort rather than relying on individual matchups to counter USC’s offense.

“I think JuJu being back, Saniyah Hall being added to the mix, it changed the entire dynamics to guarding them,” she said.

The coach further emphasized the importance of defending areas while remaining prepared to help teammates.

“A lot of it is you’re going to have to guard your yard, right? And your neighbors, too,” Staley explained.

She also stressed the need to limit USC’s easy scoring opportunities in transition and make every possession difficult in the half court.

For Watkins, the matchup represents another opportunity to showcase how far she has progressed since returning from injury. The USC star spent 588 days away from competitive basketball after tearing her right ACL during the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Now Watkins will face one of her biggest challenges yet against Staley’s undefeated Gamecocks.

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