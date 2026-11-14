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From Texas to Baylor, Which CFB Teams Have Been Affected by FAA’s Nationwide Ground Stop?
By Krutik Jain,13 days ago
Multiple college football programs, including Texas and Baylor, were affected after the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon. At 3:54 PM ET, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the ground stop because of a communication problem in all Air Route Traffic Control centers, with FAS on top of it. By 8:30 PM ET, the FAA lifted the ground stop.
Several college football teams were supposed to travel on Friday night for their Week 11 games on Saturday. However, the unexpected ground stop disrupted travel plans.
Status of CFB Teams’ Travel Plans For Week 11 Matchups
As of 9:22 p.m. ET, the table below shows the status of college football teams whose travel plans were disrupted by the FAA’s nationwide ground stop.
|Travel Status
|College Football Team
|Opponent
|Game Time
|Travel Update
|Grounded
|Tennessee
|Texas A&M
|3:00 p.m. ET
|Attempting to leave Friday night
|Grounded
|Texas
|LSU
|7:30 p.m. ET
|Planning to leave Friday night
|Grounded
|Ole Miss
|Oklahoma
|4:15 p.m. ET
|Planning to fly Saturday
|Grounded
|Baylor
|BYU
|3:30 p.m. ET
|Planning to fly Saturday morning
|Grounded
|Kansas State
|TCU
|2:00 p.m. ET
|Will try to fly Saturday
|Grounded
|San Jose State
|Air Force
|7:00 p.m. ET
|Will try to fly Saturday
|Grounded
|Washington
|Michigan State
|4:15 p.m. ET
|Attempting to leave Friday evening
|Grounded
|Minnesota
|Penn State
|7:00 p.m. ET
|Not expected to fly Friday
|Grounded
|Florida Atlantic
|Tulsa
|3:30 p.m. ET
|Planning to leave Saturday morning
|Grounded
|Utah
|Arizona
|7:30 p.m. ET
|Not expected to fly Friday
|Grounded
|Arizona State
|UCF
|3:30 p.m. ET
|Returned to campus
|Grounded
|Oregon State
|Boise State
|6:00 p.m. ET
|Attempting to leave Friday evening
|Grounded
|UNLV
|New Mexico
|7:30 p.m. ET
|Flight status uncertain
|Grounded
|Colorado State
|Washington State
|10:30 p.m. ET
|Expected to leave Friday evening
|Grounded
|Wyoming
|UTEP
|10:00 p.m. ET
|Flight status uncertain
|Grounded
|Utah State
|San Diego State
|9:30 p.m. ET
|Flight status uncertain
|Landed
|USC
|Indiana
|3:30 p.m. ET
|Reached destination
|Landed
|Nebraska
|Rutgers
|12:30 p.m. ET
|Reached destination
|Landed
|Florida
|Kentucky
|6:15 p.m. ET
|Reached destination
|Landed
|Missouri
|Georgia
|3:30 p.m. ET
|Reached destination
|Landed
|Texas Tech
|Oklahoma State
|9:30 p.m. ET
|Reached destination
|Landed
|Duke
|Miami
|12:00 p.m. ET
|Reached destination
|Landed
|Northwestern
|Ohio State
|12:00 p.m. ET
|Reached destination
|Landed
|Wake Forest
|SMU
|12:00 p.m. ET
|Reached destination
|Landed
|Boston College
|Notre Dame
|3:30 p.m. ET
|Reached destination
|Landed
|South Carolina
|Arkansas
|7:45 p.m. ET
|Reached destination
|Landed
|Louisville
|North Carolina
|7:00 p.m. ET
|Reached destination
|Landed
|Kansas
|West Virginia
|5:30 p.m. ET
|Reached destination
|Landed
|Syracuse
|NC State
|12:00 p.m. ET
|Reached destination
|Landed
|Cincinnati
|Iowa State
|12:00 p.m. ET
|Reached destination
|Landed
|UAB
|Temple
|1:00 p.m. ET
|Reached destination
|Landed
|Kennesaw State
|Sam Houston
|2:00 p.m. ET
|Reached destination
|Landed
|Fresno State
|Texas State
|4:00 p.m. ET
|Reached destination
|Landed
|James Madison
|UConn
|12:00 p.m. ET
|Reached destination
|Landed
|FIU
|Delaware
|3:00 p.m. ET
|Reached destination
|Travel plans changed
|Auburn
|Mississippi State
|12:00 p.m. ET
|Switching to bus travel
|Travel plans changed
|Purdue
|Iowa
|7:30 p.m. ET
|Switching to bus travel
|Travel plans changed
|North Texas
|UTSA
|9:00 p.m. ET
|Switching to bus travel
|Travel plans changed
|Tulane
|Rice
|2:00 p.m. ET
|Switching to bus travel
According to the above data, 16 CFB teams are grounded and awaiting their flights; 19 teams have reached their Week 11 matchup destinations; and four teams have switched modes of transportation.
Read More:
“This Has to Be a Joke”: CFB Fans React as Robert Griffin III Emerges as Surprise Candidate for Baylor Head Coaching Job
“He’s So Unlikable”, “Loser Behavior”: CFB Fans Call Out Steve Sarkisian for “Classless Exchange” With ESPN’s Holly Rowe After Texas’ Win
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