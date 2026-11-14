Multiple college football programs, including Texas and Baylor, were affected after the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon. At 3:54 PM ET, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the ground stop because of a communication problem in all Air Route Traffic Control centers, with FAS on top of it. By 8:30 PM ET, the FAA lifted the ground stop.

Several college football teams were supposed to travel on Friday night for their Week 11 games on Saturday. However, the unexpected ground stop disrupted travel plans.

Status of CFB Teams’ Travel Plans For Week 11 Matchups

As of 9:22 p.m. ET, the table below shows the status of college football teams whose travel plans were disrupted by the FAA’s nationwide ground stop.

Travel Status College Football Team Opponent Game Time Travel Update Grounded Tennessee Texas A&M 3:00 p.m. ET Attempting to leave Friday night Grounded Texas LSU 7:30 p.m. ET Planning to leave Friday night Grounded Ole Miss Oklahoma 4:15 p.m. ET Planning to fly Saturday Grounded Baylor BYU 3:30 p.m. ET Planning to fly Saturday morning Grounded Kansas State TCU 2:00 p.m. ET Will try to fly Saturday Grounded San Jose State Air Force 7:00 p.m. ET Will try to fly Saturday Grounded Washington Michigan State 4:15 p.m. ET Attempting to leave Friday evening Grounded Minnesota Penn State 7:00 p.m. ET Not expected to fly Friday Grounded Florida Atlantic Tulsa 3:30 p.m. ET Planning to leave Saturday morning Grounded Utah Arizona 7:30 p.m. ET Not expected to fly Friday Grounded Arizona State UCF 3:30 p.m. ET Returned to campus Grounded Oregon State Boise State 6:00 p.m. ET Attempting to leave Friday evening Grounded UNLV New Mexico 7:30 p.m. ET Flight status uncertain Grounded Colorado State Washington State 10:30 p.m. ET Expected to leave Friday evening Grounded Wyoming UTEP 10:00 p.m. ET Flight status uncertain Grounded Utah State San Diego State 9:30 p.m. ET Flight status uncertain Landed USC Indiana 3:30 p.m. ET Reached destination Landed Nebraska Rutgers 12:30 p.m. ET Reached destination Landed Florida Kentucky 6:15 p.m. ET Reached destination Landed Missouri Georgia 3:30 p.m. ET Reached destination Landed Texas Tech Oklahoma State 9:30 p.m. ET Reached destination Landed Duke Miami 12:00 p.m. ET Reached destination Landed Northwestern Ohio State 12:00 p.m. ET Reached destination Landed Wake Forest SMU 12:00 p.m. ET Reached destination Landed Boston College Notre Dame 3:30 p.m. ET Reached destination Landed South Carolina Arkansas 7:45 p.m. ET Reached destination Landed Louisville North Carolina 7:00 p.m. ET Reached destination Landed Kansas West Virginia 5:30 p.m. ET Reached destination Landed Syracuse NC State 12:00 p.m. ET Reached destination Landed Cincinnati Iowa State 12:00 p.m. ET Reached destination Landed UAB Temple 1:00 p.m. ET Reached destination Landed Kennesaw State Sam Houston 2:00 p.m. ET Reached destination Landed Fresno State Texas State 4:00 p.m. ET Reached destination Landed James Madison UConn 12:00 p.m. ET Reached destination Landed FIU Delaware 3:00 p.m. ET Reached destination Travel plans changed Auburn Mississippi State 12:00 p.m. ET Switching to bus travel Travel plans changed Purdue Iowa 7:30 p.m. ET Switching to bus travel Travel plans changed North Texas UTSA 9:00 p.m. ET Switching to bus travel Travel plans changed Tulane Rice 2:00 p.m. ET Switching to bus travel

According to the above data, 16 CFB teams are grounded and awaiting their flights; 19 teams have reached their Week 11 matchup destinations; and four teams have switched modes of transportation.

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