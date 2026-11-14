The Arkansas Razorbacks came into their fourth matchup of the season against Central Arkansas as a 26-point favorite. However, the team’s three-point shooting was off the mark, as they could only make 9 of 23 shots from long range, but they still fended off the Bears’ second-half surge to grab a 13-point win.

After the game, Arkansas head coach John Calipari gave his team a clear reality check despite the Razorbacks improving to a 3-1 record in his postgame conference. Calipari said:

“Today I told them, I am not pushing, I am dragging you. Todd is, deal with it. I am dragging you. Do we have talent? Yes, but this is a game of five guys playing together and all of them knowing how to win and playing to win. Not playing to get their points, not playing to make a hero’s play. I’m making easy plays, and we’re going to do it back to back until they call a timeout. We’re not near there. We’re not even halfway home.”

The Razorbacks’ poor shooting night from beyond the arc did not end up hurting the team significantly, thanks to Central Arkansas shooting 8 of 26 from downtown and 43.1% from the field.

However, the fact that Arkansas barely earned a double-digit win against a lower-ranked opponent could end up hurting its March Madness seeding in the long term, as the team has already accumulated a loss against Virginia.

Arkansas Lost Several Stars in the Offseason

The Razorbacks ultimately bowed out of the 2026 March Madness after a loss to No. 1-ranked Arizona in the Sweet 16. The team also lost two of its stars, as Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas were drafted by the Sacramento Kings and the Cleveland Cavaliers, respectively.

Trevon Brazile and Nick Pringle Jr. also stepped away from the squad as they ran out of eligibility. Meanwhile, DJ Wagner entered the transfer portal, favoring a move to Maryland.

The team ranked number one in recruiting class rankings, per 247Sports, after securing eight new commits, three of which were five-star. However, it made little impact in the transfer portal, as the team could bring in only two new players, making it the 55th-best class in the country, per On3.

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