The Colorado Buffaloes picked up an unlikely win over the Houston Cougars in their latest college football game, winning 42-32 in an entertaining game in Boulder, and fans of the team are finding it hard to believe how Deion Sanders and his staff pulled off the victory.

The Houston Cougars were favorites heading into this one owing to their seven victories this season, but Colorado’s resilience surprised even its own fans, who took to X to celebrate the win.

One fan said “where has this running game been” while others rejoiced the much-needed win.

Deion Sanders Praised the Fans and His Team’s Resiliency

After the game, a chirpy Deion Sanders was quick to thank the fans and also praise his team’s resiliency during a tough game.

“Overall, God they’re resilient. I told you guys there’s no quit in them within the vicinity of this team,” he remarked in the postgame press conference, as also reported by SI.

He also thanked the fans for enjoying themselves and being there for the team when needed.

“I’m really, really thankful that the young fan base don’t listen to the foolishness. They don’t go online and go back-and-forth with an idiot who’s never been in the stadium. Because they come here and it was wonderful with the way they took over the field at the conclusion of the game. It was like we just won the Super Bowl,” he also said.

“I’m proud of them and I’m happy because kids are in the stands supporting. Kids love kids regardless of what some may write, tweet, post or say on your wonderful news station. This fan base is un-darn believable.”

Colorado’s next game is against Cincinnati on Saturday.

Read More News:

“Why Would We Ever Agree to That?”: Oklahoma Fans Demand Accountability as Ole Miss Travel Disruption Threatens Game-Day Plans

“Erase All the Changes That Happened”: Lane Kiffin Questions CFB’s Changing Landscape as SEC Championship Game Nears Its End

College Sports Network has you covered with the latest news, analysis, insights, and trending stories in tennis, college football, men’s college basketball, women’s college basketball, and college baseball!