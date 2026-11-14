The NC State Wolfpack surprised many by appointing Philip Rivers as the new head coach. Rivers, a former NFL quarterback and NC State alumnus, will take over a Power Four program in the ACC with no experience coaching in college or at any professional level, not even as an assistant. The 44-year-old spent six seasons coaching St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama.

Rivers’ inexperience may have raised doubts in the eyes of many, but FOX analyst Aaron Torres is not one of them. Torres explained why the arrangement might actually work out for North Carolina State.

“I think there’s a lot of media that’s super negative about this. I am not going to be one of them, and I am going to make the argument for why I think this could actually work,” Torres said. This is not just some happy-to-be-there alum getting the job, okay? It’s not like this guy was not in consideration for other coaching jobs across the spectrum of football. If the Buffalo Bills were interviewing him, he was a legitimate coaching candidate and a guy that people at the highest levels of football believe can have success.”

In the video caption, Torres used examples of Bob Chesney and Will Stein to explain that a good candidate doesn’t necessarily need to be highly experienced.

“Bob Chesney had never coached at a P4 level before this year. Will Stein had never been a head coach,” Torres wrote. “Why can’t Rivers work?”

UCLA appointed Chesney as its head coach in December 2025 following his successful stints at Salve Regina (2010-12), Holy Cross (2018-23) and James Madison (2024-25). The Bruins hired him despite Chesney having no experience coaching in any Power Four programs.

The same goes for Stein, who became Kentucky’s head coach despite having experience only as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in a Power Four conference.

Philip Rivers May Need Experienced Coaching Staff At NC State

A shift from high school coaching to college football is no small deal. Philip Rivers will need to learn the evolving landscape of college football, including NIL and the transfer portal, while also understanding college recruiting and player development.

According to Charlotte Observer columnist Scott Fowler, surrounding Rivers with an experienced coaching staff could make this appointment work in Raleigh.

“[Rivers] must surround himself with veteran college coaching talent to make this work,” Fowler wrote. “Loads of experienced coaches on his staff will be a must. Employing a former college head coach or two will also be important.”

Rivers went 48-21 during his six seasons at St. Michael. However, Rivers’ Cardinals finished 6-5 in 2026 and lost in the opening round of the state playoffs.

Rivers’ appointment might also have a lot to do with his strong connection with the Wolfpack. He played for NC State between 2000 and 2003, throwing for 13,484 yards and 95 touchdowns. He earned ACC Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2003. It’s also worth noting that Rivers’ son, four-star quarterback prospect Gunner Rivers, is committed to NC State.

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