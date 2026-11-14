Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder are facing adversity for the first time in three years after suffering a 113-112 loss to the LA Clippers on Friday. It was their first three-game losing streak since the 2023-24 NBA season.

The loss hurt more because Gilgeous-Alexander had one of his best games, scoring 40 points on 57.7%, but it wasn’t enough. Gilgeous-Alexander’s efforts kept them in the hunt to win after two consecutive losses to the Portland Trail Blazers, but he missed the game-winner.

However, NBA fans backed the OKC star despite the miscue. Gilgeous-Alexander did all he could without his co-stars Jalen Williams, who is out indefinitely after dislocating his left ankle and fracturing his left fibula on Oct. 25, and Chet Holmgren, who is out for multiple weeks with a patellar tendon tear in his right knee.

“nah dawg I actually feel bad for Shai,” one fan said.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander embraces the biggest adversity he’s faced since the Thunder became contenders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has seen worse moments in his career than he’s seeing now with the shorthanded Thunder. OKC was at the bottom of the standings for multiple years before Gilgeous-Alexander became a perennial MVP candidate and led the team to deep playoff runs and a championship.

However, after being this good, it is the biggest adversity he has faced. Gilgeous-Alexander admitted that after Friday’s loss, but said he embraces the challenge.

“Maybe, like, since I’ve been this good, for sure,” he said. “We were pretty bad for a few years, but I wasn’t great for those years, either, so it was a little different. But yeah, honestly speaking, it’s kind of fun… We’ve kind of had the win in our bag for the last couple of years, had our way a lot of the nights. To have the adversity, it’s kind of fun; I embrace it. It’ll make me better; it’ll make us better.”

Gilgeous-Alexander hasn’t been as efficient as he has been in the past three years. He shot 45.3% from the field, including 33.8% from 3 before facing the Clippers on Friday.

However, he’s finding his rhythm. He shot 15-for-26 from the field against LA, so that was one of the major takeaways. Gilgeous-Alexander attacked the rim and got to his spots in the midrange, which he wasn’t doing as much.

While he missed the game-winner, Gilgeous-Alexander seemed to have rediscovered his mojo, and it would only be a matter of time before his big nights led the Thunder to win consistently again.

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