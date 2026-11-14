Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shared a rare moment with his younger brother, Jordan Rodgers. Aaron posted a photo of himself alongside Jordan, who is an ESPN analyst and commentator, at Acrisure Stadium on his Instagram. Jordan was at the Steelers’ home stadium as part of the network’s coverage of the Pitt vs. Florida State game, giving the brothers an opportunity to spend time together.

“Great to see little bro @jrodgers11 in his element tonight @acrisurestadium. Really proud of how hard he’s worked to get to where he is now ,” Aaron wrote in the caption.

In the photo, both the brothers were smiling together, a sign of improvement in their relationship after years of estrangement.

The family situation became public first when Jordan appeared on “The Bachelorette” in 2016 and openly talked about the family issues on the show. Aaron also addressed the situation at the time, saying he did not want to discuss family matters.

The veteran quarterback revealed in September that he had reunited with Jordan after reconciling with their parents and older brother Luke after years of distance. On Cam Heyward’s “Not Just Football” podcast, he described the reunion as a good experience.

“It was cool. There were tough conversations for sure, but I’m just in a much better headspace. … There was some stuff there, and I could tell I was coming to a time where I needed to make it right,” Aaron said.

Jordan Rodgers Previously Defended His Brother on ESPN

The brothers have also shown support for each other publicly in the past. Jordan recently came to Aaron’s defense while discussing the quarterback’s performances during an appearance on ESPN’s “First Take.”

Jordan praised his older brother’s accuracy despite the Steelers quarterback facing criticism during the opening weeks of the 2026 season.

“Rodgers was actually very accurate down the field. The throws that were not completed because of either a non-call or a drop down the field were on the money,” Jordan said, pointing to missed opportunities caused by drops and officiating decisions.

The improved relationship comes after Aaron previously opened up about the reasons behind their estrangement in the Netflix documentary “Aaron Rodgers: Enigma.” He discussed differences in beliefs, family dynamics and the challenges that came with his growing fame.

Aaron also credited his wife, Brittani, whom he married in 2025, with helping him gain a different perspective on his relationships.

“Not that she was pushing anything, she wasn’t. It was more of when you’re loved by someone in such an unconditional way, it changes your perspective on all your relationships surrounding that. It becomes your anchor point,” Aaron said on Cam Heyward’s show.

Now 42, the Steelers quarterback is nearing the final months of his NFL career. He is expected to start when they take on the Bengals on Sunday.

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