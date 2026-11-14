Yaxel Lendeborg was extremely confident ahead of Friday’s matchup against reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Victor Wembanyama. Lendeborg said he would shoot more 3-pointers and force Wembanyama out of the paint. However, the No. 11 pick couldn’t back up his pregame talk.

Lendeborg finished with just three points on 1-for-13 shooting. He attempted two 3-pointers and had a plus-minus of -40 in the 123-85 loss. The Warriors needed Lendeborg to fill in for Steph Curry, who could miss multiple games over the next month after suffering an abdominal tear in Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Rockets.

Steve Kerr and Draymond Green felt confident about this stretch without Curry because of Lendeborg’s presence. However, nothing went Lendeborg’s way on Friday. His remarks about going at Wembanyama also prompted backlash from fans online after he underdelivered.

“It was fun while it lasted. Gotta have a serious mentality to win big things. He’s just too casual,” one fan said.

Yaxel Lendeborg gets brutally honest after three-point outing in loss to Spurs

Yaxel Lendeborg didn’t shy away from taking accountability on Friday. The No. 11 pick told reporters that he “was flustered.”

“I don’t know what to learn, man,” Lendeborg told reporters (via Basket News). “I was flustered the entire game, man. Couldn’t make a layup… I just wasn’t being aggressive… I’m not gonna move past this.”

Lendeborg is pretty versatile, but he didn’t lean on his strengths. He settled for floaters in the paint instead of attacking the rim, possibly because of Wembanyama’s presence.

He’s also a solid 3-point shooter, and despite saying he would take more shots from deep, Lendeborg didn’t. Nevertheless, it’s part of the rookie experience and he’s had underwhelming games before. Lendeborg has successfully bounced back before and the Warriors will hope the forward keeps that streak afloat.

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