The Kentucky Wildcats may be a historic blue-blood team, but they have so far had a slow start this season, and head coach Mark Pope is already under fire after a 3-1 start. After getting blown out by the Kansas Jayhawks, the Wildcats continued their struggles after they barely escaped an upset bid from the still-winless Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

Kentucky, once one of the most feared programs in college basketball, had a narrow 78-77 victory, and some are now questioning Pope’s direction of the program. On “College Basketball on TNT,” Kentucky Wildcats legend Jamal Mashburn expressed concern about the team’s inconsistency and questioned what the future might hold for Pope.

“I think most people with BigBlue Nation are disappointed at this particular time. They take their basketball very seriously,” Mashburn said. “It just seems like this particular team, over the last few years, Pope’s team, do something well, and then the next game don’t do well, there seems to be a lot of inconsistency… I think this is a long road and people are going to start asking the bigger question; What does Mark Pope’s future look like? I think that’s the elephant in the room.”

Kentucky is currently ranked No. 24, even after a loss to Kansas and almost losing to Northern Arizona. The Wildcats looked good when they started the season, with an 85-57 win over Manhattan followed by an 89-80 win over James Madison. They then lost to Kansas by 20 points and now almost got beaten by a winless team.

What Mark Pope Said After Kentucky’s Narrow Win

As Kentucky struggled against Northern Arizona, fans booed loudly at Rupp Arena during halftime. After the Wildcats escaped with a win, head coach Mark Pope had to address what happened during the postgame press conference.

“Well, I hope everybody in Rupp had fun. It was a pretty exciting game,” he said. “You saw a Northern Arizona team that was playing great basketball and a Kentucky team that was trying to find themselves and it came down to the last second. It’s pretty entertaining, If not well executed, it’s really entertaining. I think this will be a fun team to follow. With one exception, they’re finding ways to win games. And we’ll continue down that path as we kind of settle the ship and execute better.”

Kentucky will take on Grambling State on Monday, Nov. 16, before a tougher challenge against Indiana on Friday, Nov. 20.

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