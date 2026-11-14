After a 123-85 blowout loss to the San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg offered a pointed critique of his game. With Steph Curry nursing an injury on the sidelines, the Warriors were counting big on Lendeborg to play a key role. Instead, the No. 11 pick in the 2026 draft was invisible. He finished the night with three points in 24 minutes. He shot 1-of-13 from the field and missed both of his 3-point attempts. He was 1-of-2 from the free-throw line. He also had seven rebounds, one assist, and one block.

While the rest of the locker room may not have much time to dwell on the loss, for Lendeborg, it was a tough pill to swallow, and one that will sting “forever.”

“They keep saying it’s like 70 games left or 71 more games,” Lendeborg said to reporters after the contest (via @jinthirty). “Like, man, I’m not going to forget this ever. I don’t remember the last time I got beat by 70 the whole entire game with no kind of, no hope at all. Like, it felt helpless out there. Golly. So yeah, I don’t really know. I can’t really hear much of what they’re saying right now. I’m cooked right now.”

The rookie has every right to be frustrated following a game in which the Warriors were no match for Victor Wembanyama and Co. Golden State found itself down 38-14 in the first quarter and trailed 63-33 at halftime.

The difference between playing with Curry and without him has been staggering, and it has been reflected both on the court and statistically. However, it’s not all doom and gloom just yet. Consecutive losses against top teams will assuredly teach Lendeborg what it’s like to go head-to-head with a top-tier team.

Steve Kerr Sends Clear Message to Yaxel Lendeborg After Rookie’s Tough Night Against Spurs

Steve Kerr was asked what message he had for the 24-year-old forward, who has already established himself as a star.

“There’s going to be nights like this, and so, the bounce-back is what’s most important,” Kerr said to reporters (via @bylucaevans/X). “And he’ll learn from this, just like he’s learning from every experience he’s having here in the early going.”

Kerr knew that the only way to get where he wanted the team to be was to go through the grind of the season. These last two games were a gut check for Lendeborg and the Warriors, who have now dropped to 8-5.

As far as Lendeborg’s skill set is concerned, his physicality has translated well to the NBA. He has scored in double figures in 11 of his first 13 games. This was only the second game in which he finished in single digits. While this loss will sting for some time, especially since it was his first blowout defeat, he and the Warriors need to quickly bounce back when they face the Pelicans on Monday.

Read More:

“Gotta Have a Serious Mentality” – NBA Fans Blast Yaxel Lendeborg For 1-13 Shooting Night After Talking Big Game Before Victor Wembanyama Matchup

“He Hates to Play Without Steph Curry” – NBA Fans Slam Draymond Green For Shoving Victor Wembanyama in the Back

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