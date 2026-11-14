The Oklahoma Sooners were set to take on the Ole Miss Rebels in an SEC showdown at Owen Field on Saturday. However, the FAA grounded all flights nationwide for several hours on Friday, delaying the matchup despite the Sooners’ wishes.

According to Oklahoma Athletic Director Roger Denny’s statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, there were ‘several conversations’ between SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and the team. However, the league later informed the Sooners of its decision to postpone the game, despite the Sooners’ ‘strong objection.’

The statement read:

“We were told that Ole Miss explored every avenue to travel to Norman and play on Saturday as planned. But, unlike every other team traveling for competition tomorrow, they were unable to find a solution. After multiple conversations with the league office, Commissioner Sankey informed us of his decision to move our game to Sunday, over our strong objection. After continued discussions, he further informed us that our failure to play on Sunday at the directed time would result in a forfeit.”

However, fans were unhappy that the SEC forced its decision on Oklahoma, leaving them no choice but to postpone the game. One fan said:

“They could have got on a bus when this happened and been here. Ridiculous.”

Another fan added:

“It’s time to explore leaving the SEC. This is pure disrespect to OU.”

Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss Remains the Only Game to Be Postponed to Sunday

While the SEC decided to postpone Oklahoma’s matchup against Ole Miss to Sunday, it was the only one to do so, as several other conferences postponed their games by just a few hours.

The Big 12 moved around three of its fixtures as follows:

Arizona State vs. UCF, rescheduled to 5:30 PM ET.

Kansas vs. West Virginia, rescheduled to 3:30 PM ET (previous kickoff time was 5:30 PM ET)

Utah vs. Arizona, rescheduled to 10:30 PM ET.

Meanwhile, the Big Ten pushed back Michigan State vs. Washington to 5:30 PM ET, 75 minutes later than its originally scheduled time. The SEC also delayed the Auburn vs. MS State matchup by four hours and fifteen minutes, pushing a noon kickoff to 4:15 PM ET.

Besides the Power Four conferences, Tulane vs. Rice and Florida Atlantic vs. Tulsa also saw delays of 2:30 and 3:45 hours, respectively.

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