Kentucky may have scraped past Northern Arizona to win 78-77, but the Big Blue Nation (BBN) appears far from convinced about the performance as well as Mark Pope’s ability to get the best out of his players.

The Wildcats were behind at key moments in the game, before managing to steal a victory at the end, and the head coach’s comments after the game seem to have only added fuel to the fire.

“I did think our defensive energy was good. I thought our defensive execution was incredibly poor,” Mark Pope said postgame when asked about why Kentucky’s defense has been leaking chances.

The comment sparked furor among the Kentucky fans, and one claimed Pope “must’ve been on the sideline with a blindfold on.”

Mark Pope Asked if Everyone Had Fun in the Rupp Arena

Mark Pope’s comment about his team’s defensive energy was far from the biggest talking point from his postgame media engagements.

The Kentucky coach seemed to try to lighten the mood by asking if everyone at Rupp Arena enjoyed the close game. However, it didn’t get the reaction he wanted, with the crowd largely unhappy and boos ringing out during the game.

“I hope everyone in Rupp had fun,” Pope said postgame. He also called it a “pretty exciting game,” adding that it was “pretty entertaining if not well-executed.”

Pope also credited Northern Arizona for how the team played against the Wildcats.

“You saw a Northern Arizona team that was playing great basketball and a Kentucky team that was trying to find themselves and it came down to the last second…I think this will be a fun team to follow. With one exception, they’re finding ways to win games. And we’ll continue down that path as we kind of settle the ship and execute better.”

Kentucky’s next challenge comes in the form of Grambling State on Monday.

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