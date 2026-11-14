Alexander Zverev’s ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea has reportedly filed a civil lawsuit against the German over statements he made about the domestic abuse case involving her. Ben Rothenberg reported that the suit was filed in September in Berlin over comments Zverev made in an interview with L’Équipe in June. In that interview, Zverev said that his “innocence has been proven.”

Patea is the second of two former girlfriends to accuse Zverev of physical abuse during their relationship. According to the BBC, the court issued a penalty order against Zverev in October 2023, imposing a €450,000 fine after Patea reported the matter to German authorities. Zverev denied the accusations and challenged the order, leading to a trial in 2024. The court ordered the German to pay €200,000 as part of the settlement but said dismissing the case “does not constitute a finding of guilt or an admission of guilt,” the BBC reported.

During a press conference at the French Open that year, Zverev said:

“That’s what dropping the case is: that is innocence. They’re not going to drop the case if you’re guilty at the end of the day.”

In an interview with L’Équipe’s Quentin Moynet after winning the French Open this year, Zverev said that the allegations had been proven false and that his “innocence has been proven.”

Rothenberg reported that Zverev’s repeated comments about being proven innocent prompted Patea to take legal action.

According to the report, Patea had her lawyer send Zverev a letter on August 6, asking him to confirm whether he had made the statements reported in the French newspaper. However, Zverev allegedly did not respond. Two more letters were reportedly sent on August 11 and August 25, but no response was received.

According to Rothenberg, Patea filed a preliminary injunction intended to prevent Zverev from repeating his statements during interviews at the US Open. She reportedly withdrew this request on September 14. She then reportedly filed a separate lawsuit on September 18, seeking monetary compensation and to prevent “further infringements” from Zverev.

Zverev’s lawyer told Bounces that they would not comment on the matter as a lawsuit had not yet been served to the German.

Alexander Zverev opens up on his approach to the ATP Finals

Alexander Zverev will compete in the ATP Finals as the top seed in Turin. He is placed in the John McEnroe group alongside Ben Shelton, Arthur Fils and Rafael Jodar. Zverev will be eyeing his third ATP Finals title, having previously won in 2018 and 2021.

During the pre-tournament press conference, the German opened up about his approach to the tournament, saying his goal is to have fun.

“How will I approach this tournament? I will approach this tournament with joy,” Zverev said. “I will have fun playing here. I will enjoy being on this court. I will never take it for granted again to be at a spot with the best eight players in the world.”

Carlos Alcaraz headlines the Ivan Lendl Group alongside Daniil Medvedev, Flavio Cobolli and Frances Tiafoe.

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