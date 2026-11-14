New York Yankees fans have criticized general manager Brian Cashman after he identified rebuilding the bullpen as the team’s top priority for the 2027 season, despite their offensive struggles contributing to an early playoff exit in 2026.

Speaking at the 2026 MLB General Managers Meetings, Cashman revealed that addressing the bullpen will be his primary focus this offseason. The decision comes after the Yankees were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series, with their inconsistent offense drawing considerable criticism.

Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner had also identified the team’s offensive underperformance as a major reason for its postseason disappointment. However, Cashman’s emphasis on replacing departing relief pitchers rather than pursuing impact bats has frustrated fans. The Yankees actually had one of the best bullpens in baseball during the 2026 regular season, ranking second in MLB with a 3.13 ERA. However, much of that group is set to depart, leaving the front office with several vacancies to address.

Left-hander Brent Headrick, who led the league with 81 appearances in 2026, is the only healthy full-time reliever guaranteed to return. Cashman’s comments about the bullpen becoming the team’s main priority quickly circulated on X, prompting criticism from Yankees fans. One fan expressed frustration with the organization’s direction, writing:

“… This org is lost.”

Another mocked the team’s offensive struggles, suggesting that prioritizing relief pitching would do little to address the problem:

Another follower took a dig at Cashman, commenting:

Along similar lines, a few other fans chimed in:

The Yankees were eliminated in the ALDS after losing all three games against the Rays, extending their World Series drought to 17 seasons. Despite sweeping the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Series, New York never held a lead across 27 innings against Tampa Bay. It was only the second time in franchise history that the Yankees were swept in a best-of-five postseason series.

What did Brian Cashman say about the Yankees’ bullpen being the offseason priority?

During a conversation with MLB Network Radio, Brian Cashman discussed the team’s biggest needs as the offseason got underway. Explaining why rebuilding the bullpen would take precedence, he said:

“The bullpen is our main priority to be quite honest. With the vacancies currently, Bednar is sitting on a qualifying offer but he’s still a free agent, so he’s not ours. We got our work to do. And because of that, I am casting a wide net, but that net’s not that wide because leverage relievers, there’s not as many you can materialize off the free agent market or acquire too easily off the trade markets,” said Brian Cashman.

He added:

“But we are asking around and we need to find some stuff so we can feel good about it and sleep at night.”

The Yankees finished the 2026 postseason with a 2-3 record, scoring 23 runs and allowing 12 across five games. They had finished the regular season with a 93-68 record.

Read more:

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