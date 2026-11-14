Carlos Alcaraz recently opened up about the possibility of seeing his former coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, in Ben Shelton’s coaching box at the upcoming ATP Finals.

While Shelton is in the John McEnroe group alongside Alexander Zverev, Arthur Fils, and Rafael Jodar, Alcaraz is in the Ivan Lendl group with Daniil Medvedev, Flavio Cobolli, and Frances Tiafoe. A few days ahead of the ATP Finals, Shelton entered into a partnership with Ferrero, who spent a year away from coaching after the split with Alcaraz in December 2025.

Ferrero will coach the American tennis player alongside his father, Bryan Shelton. Ferrero and Alcaraz are anticipated to cross paths at the ATP Finals, with the latter playing as the second seed and the former accompanying the US Open finalist. Ahead of the reunion, Alcaraz opened up about the prospect of facing his former coach and said:

“It’s going to be strange; that’s the truth, because we haven’t seen each other in a long time. I’m going to give him a hug .”

Ferrero has committed to 12 tournaments a year with Shelton, including the four Grand Slams, Masters 1000 tournaments, and the ATP Finals.

Ben Shelton reveals Carlos Alcaraz’s reaction to him joining hands with Spaniard’s former coach Juan Carlos Ferrero

Ben Shelton recently revealed Carlos Alcaraz’s reaction when he told the Spaniard he was entering into a partnership with his former coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero. Amid his Paris Masters run, the American tennis player appreciated Alcaraz’s reaction to his decision. He said the seven-time Grand Slam champion was supportive of the new beginning when he told him before the media made an announcement.

“Obviously I reached out to him before the news dropped,” Shelton said. “I wanted to let him know because I know how long and successful their relationship has been. I don’t know that there’s a better guy on tour than Carlos Alcaraz. He hit me back right away after winning Vienna. He told me he was so happy for me and how big the improvements in my game were gonna be working with Juan Carlos. I think that’s what makes him such a great graceful champion and someone that our sport really really needs.”

Ben Shelton reached the final round of the Paris Masters, where he was seen off by Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets.

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