Kirk Herbstreit’s recent outing with his dog Peter has sparked controversy. The ESPN college football analyst shared a video of his dog enjoying a steak at a New York City restaurant. While the moment seemed cute to Herbstreit, sports commentator Craig Carton was not happy about it. He questioned the decision to bring a dog into a steakhouse and feed it a meal meant for humans.

Herbstreit posted a video of himself cutting a steak and placing the pieces in front of Peter. The golden retriever wasted no time in finishing the meal, eating an entire plate of cut-up steak in less than 17 seconds.

“Petey got into another steak in NYC last night… I wish he would enjoy it,” Herbstreit wrote.

However, Carton reacted very differently when discussing the video on his show.

“I’m not anti-dog. I just don’t want to go to a steakhouse and eat next to a dog. Because it’s disgusting,” Carton said.

He went on to criticize Herbstreit for documenting the experience and questioned why the analyst would serve an expensive steak to his dog while dining with his wife and friends.

“‘I love my dog more than you love your dog. You look to your right, and a beautifully cooked medium-rare steak is delivered to the Herbstreit table, but it’s not for any of the adults at that table, it’s for his dog. And Kirk, on camera now, because you’ve got to document everything you do, God forbid you act like a human being and you don’t film every aspect of your life – in a New York City steakhouse,” he added.

According to Carton, other customers expecting a quiet meal may have been disturbed by a dog sitting next to them.

Kirk Herbstreit’s Dog Peter Continues Ben’s Legacy

Peter always accompanies Herbstreit during his college football travels. The golden retriever took on that role after the analyst lost his previous dog, Ben, in November 2024.

On November 7, Herbstreit announced the second anniversary of Ben’s passing with an emotional Instagram tribute.

“2 years ago today, we lost our beloved Ben. He spread his love across the country and so many of you welcomed him into your lives. We miss him every day and are so appreciative of his spirit that blessed so many lives for the 10 years he was alive. Love you Benny,” Herbstreit wrote.

The tribute received an outpouring of affection from fans. Many remembered Ben fondly, while others showered the dog with praise.

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