The Maryland Terrapins parted ways with head coach Mike Locksley on Oct. 21 after they fell to a 2-5 record following a loss to Rutgers, making it their fifth defeat in a row after starting the season with two consecutive wins.

Since the firing, Aazaar Abdul-Rahim, the team’s co-defensive coordinator, has taken over as interim head coach, leading the team to a 34-29 road win over Purdue after a three-point loss to Illinois.

Now, according to insider Pete Nakos, the team could be looking at a veteran head coach to take over the reins of the program, with former Notre Dame and LSU head coach Brian Kelly’s name being added to the mix.

While Kelly did not make the College Football Playoff in his previous three-season stint with the LSU Tigers, the two-time Division II title-winning coach could strengthen Maryland’s recruiting efforts.

As news of Kelly’s potential hiring spread, fans online had varying opinions, with some being in favor, while others claimed it would be a bad hire. One fan said:

“Maryland hates their fans.”

Another fan added:

“In all seriousness Brian Kelly is the perfect coach for a bottom tier big 10 team.”

Aazaar Abdul-Rahim’s Comments Showed His Willingness for Permanent Head Coaching Job

During his introductory press conference after being appointed as the interim head coach of the Maryland football program, Aazaar Abdul-Rahim made his thoughts clear on his responsibilities and a possible future with the team, saying:

“I don’t see myself just as an interim head coach, but as someone who is a program builder and is going to allow this program to take the next steps. Our main focus truly has been wrapping our arms around these young men… As far as I am concerned, we’re 0-0 right now, and the kids are excited to show you a better brand of football.”

While Brian Kelly has been hinted as a possible candidate for the Maryland job, the two-time AP College Football Coach of the Year’s post-season resume in the CFP era has not been the best. During his time at Notre Dame, Kelly went 0-2 in the playoffs, with losses against Alabama and Clemson. Kelly did not reach the playoffs with LSU in his three-plus years of coaching the Tigers.

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