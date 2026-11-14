The UNC Tar Heels lost their first game of the season at home at the hands of the Georgia Bulldogs on Friday. UNC moved to 3-1, while Georgia is 4-0 now.

It was a back-and-forth game in which both teams led at various points. North Carolina held a 60-51 lead toward the midpoint of the second half, but it eventually turned into a 78-70 loss for the Tar Heels.

Reflecting on his team’s tough loss to Georgia in the postgame press conference, Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone addressed his team’s struggles in 50/50 situations, using a loose-ball sequence as an example. Malone also pointed out his team’s lack of aggression and intensity and emphasized the need for his players to be more competitive.

“I showed one clip, and it was a clip where there was a loose ball, and you know it was an example of who wants the ball. And they won that 50/50 battle. They got a wide-open three off of it. Those are the types of plays that can win or lose games. So, we have to be the more desperate team. We have to be the more hungry team, be first to the floor, win those 50/50 battles,” Malone said (6:16 Timestamp).

“And, I just wanted us to play more aggressive. I felt we were on our heels most of that first half and they were the aggressor,” he said (6:38 Timestamp).

Meanwhile, the North Carolina Tar Heels will next face the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-2) on Friday, November 20 at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill.

Georgia Bulldogs End UNC Tar Heels’ Long Home Winning Streak

While Friday night’s game between the UNC Tar Heels and Georgia Bulldogs was expected to be a close encounter, the home team’s loss came as a major disappointment for the fans and the Tar Heels’ faithful, especially as this defeat marked the program’s first home loss since March 2025.

Additionally, this was head coach Michael Malone’s first loss as the program’s head coach since he took on that role earlier this April. While we’re still early in the season, this loss could serve as a learning experience for Malone & Co., with a long road ahead in this season.



This is head coach Michael Malone’s first assignment in college basketball in over two decades; he last coached a college basketball team as an assistant at Manhattan College back in 2001. However, the Tar Heels would expect Malone to replicate the success he had with the Denver Nuggets back in 2023, when he won an NBA championship.

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