The Miami Hurricanes may have finally lost their first game of the season against Notre Dame on Saturday, but quarterback Darian Mensah is still having a stellar season. The quarterback dropped 24 completions on 43 attempts for 276 yards against the Fighting Irish, scoring three touchdowns but throwing one interception.

Now, he is generating a lot of hype as he was seen speaking with Eagles general manager Howie Roseman ahead of the Miami-Duke game on Saturday.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is out for the season due to blood clots, and many believe the team may be rebuilding after this season. With Roseman seen speaking with Mensah, fans have begun speculating Philly will target him in the draft next year.

“BRING HIM TO PHILLLLY,” tweeted one Eagles fan.

Roseman is at the game because his eldest son, Jake, studies at Duke. The two interacted before the game between Miami and Duke, with Roseman also greeting Darian Mensah’s other teammates.

With the Eagles struggling, Mensah might be a ray of hope for fans. He has thrown for 2,694 yards and 28 touchdowns with two interceptions so far this season, and he may be one of the quarterbacks to watch out for in the 2027 NFL draft.

Miami QB Darian Mensah Has Bitter History With Next Opponent, Duke

Last year, Darian Mensah was a solid quarterback for the Duke Blue Devils. He led the team to a 9-5 record and the ACC championship, and promised fans that he would stay in Durham. However, he entered the transfer portal and went to rival Miami instead.

Mensah reportedly had a massive two-year NIL deal with Duke, and it was reportedly worth $8 million. However, after he entered the transfer portal, the school sued him for breach of contract. The two sides eventually settled out of court, with Mensah now about to face his former school.

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