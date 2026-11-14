Dejounte Murray is in his third season with the New Orleans Pelicans, but he appears to be eyeing a move elsewhere.

On Friday, Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that Murray is targeting another Western Conference team. The Pelicans could land another athletic guard in a deal that ships Murray away.

“According to a league source with knowledge of Dejounte Murray’s situation, the Pelicans’ guard has strong interest in joining the Phoenix Suns. His camp has been hopeful that a deal would materialize in which he would be swapped for Suns guard Jalen Green.”

Amick noted that the Murray-for-Green trade proposal has been mentioned for a while. According to Amick, the Pelicans and the Suns may now be opening talks on this deal, after Murray’s representation at Klutch Sports informed New Orleans of his trade request.

In his first two seasons with the Pelicans, Murray played just 45 games as a torn Achilles sidelined him for over a year. Nine games into the 2026-27 campaign, the 30-year-old guard is averaging 13.4 points per game, his lowest scoring average in six years.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old Green is also struggling in his second season with the Suns. Green is putting up career lows in scoring (11.8 ppg) and 3-point percentage (27.0%).

Has Dejounte Murray Played His Last Game With Pelicans? Shams Charania Gives Update on Disgruntled Guard

From the looks of things, Dejounte Murray won’t be suiting up for the Pelicans any longer as the team looks to secure a trade partner.

On Friday’s edition of “NBA Today,” ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Murray won’t be seen in a Pelicans uniform any time soon.

“Clearly, it is not working out there. He is not going to be playing basketball in New Orleans for the time moving forward here.”

Charania added that the Pelicans will now be designating Jeremiah Fears as their lead guard. Fears, who is coming off an All-Rookie Second Team selection, has bumped his numbers to 15.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game this season.

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