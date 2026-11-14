Malik Nabers is facing criticism after the New York Giants’ 24-21 defeat to the Washington Commanders on Thursday.

Nabers finished the game with five receptions for 44 yards. He lost his first fumble of the season and was the intended recipient of a deep pass from quarterback J.J. McCarthy on the Giants’ final possession, which was intercepted by Commanders defensive back Rasul Douglas.

With the Giants trailing by three and less than a minute to play, McCarthy launched a jump ball in the direction of Nabers, but Douglas read the play and came away with the game-sealing interception.

McCarthy was criticized for launching the ball downfield instead of orchestrating a patient drive to get the Giants into field-goal range, while Nabers faced backlash for not trying to break up the pass.

“I think as far as that play and in the ending of the game, I’d say we will be better just finding a better situation on not trying to score points as quickly as we were, but just make smart decisions on what we want to get to after seeing the cover zero that it was giving us at the moment,” Nabers told reporters after the game. “So, trying to just get the ball out fast instead of trying to create a home run ball. So, you just got to be better in the situation, and that’s really all.”

The explanation did little to calm frustrated Giants supporters.

“Another crybaby loud mouth receiver who thinks he’s the most important player on the roster,” one fan commented.

“Yeah trade him this offseason,” a fan commented.

Nabers also acknowledged that his first fumble of the season had cost the Giants a potential scoring opportunity.

“We were in the red zone, could have got a field goal or a touchdown, and sadly went away just off a mistake that I made. But I mean, I’ll try to do better, try to be better, and I’ll be better at protecting the football, having awareness of where I am,” he said.

Malik Nabers Opens Up About Rasul Douglas Interception

Malik Nabers explained that he was focused on tracking the football and did not notice Rasul Douglas closing in on the pass.

“I mean, seeing the ball go up at the time, didn’t really see him or where he was. My head is looking up at the ball, even though he was driving on the ball. So, just seeing how high the ball was and just waiting for it to come down and made a jump to catch the ball and then got hit and then he made a play,” he told reporters.

The Giants will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11. At 5-3-1, they lead the NFC East and are in a strong position to make the playoffs.

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