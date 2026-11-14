The SEC became the only conference to postpone one of its matchups to Sunday as several teams faced travel delays after the FAA grounded all flights on Friday. While the Big 12 and Big Ten rescheduled some of their games by a few hours, Ole Miss’ road matchup against Oklahoma was moved to Sunday, creating a clash with the NFL.

Oklahoma AD Roger Denny informed fans of the team’s decision to comply with the SEC’s decision to postpone the game through a post on X (formerly Twitter), while adding that the conference put extra pressure on the Sooners by stating that they would have to forfeit the game if they denied the conference’s decision to reschedule.

Now, Oklahoma analyst George Stoia has questioned Ole Miss’ efforts to make Saturday’s game, suggesting the Rebels did not do enough. Stoia said:

“If Ole Miss knew that it wasn’t going to be able to fly until after 4 p.m. on Saturday, why did they not immediately get on a bus? Do they do this every week? Just play with fire? Any sort of flight delay and they need their game moved to Sunday? Seems to me that Ole Miss did not try very hard to find a way to play on Saturday.”

Stoia also questioned Ole Miss’ handling of the situation, saying it had hurt Oklahoma.

“I find it totally baffling that 1. Ole Miss has a contract with an airline that, if they have a four-hour delay, there is no other option to fly until 24 hours later and 2. That OU was penalized because of that incompetency from the Ole Miss athletic department,” he wrote.

The Rebels, who are coming into the Oklahoma matchup after a 42-7 beatdown at the hands of Georgia, will now face the Sooners at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, the same time the NFL will kick off its afternoon slate.

Oklahoma’s Inconsistency Can Prove to Be a Major Drawback Against Ole Miss

Despite a hard-fought 23-7 win against Florida on Saturday, the Sooners have struggled to string two wins together this season as they hold a 5-4 record going into Week 11. Quarterback John Mateer struggled on offense against the Gators, throwing for 207 yards on 21 of 33 passes, with the team going 10/18 on third downs.

The Sooners hold opponents to just 19.2 points per game, with a stout defense led by Jayden Jackson, David Stone, and Taylor Wein. However, their offense has posted some of the worst numbers in the country, ranking 107th, with just 22.1 points scored per game.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss currently boasts a 6-3 record with notable wins over LSU, Missouri, and Auburn and losses to Texas, Florida, and Georgia. The Rebels also faced uncertainty earlier in the week regarding quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, as he left the game against Georgia early after a calf injury, before he was cleared to play.

The Rebels’ defense currently gives up 26.0 points per game, ranking 82nd out of 138, while their offense is the driving force behind the six wins, scoring 33.8 points per contest, ranking 30th-best in the nation.

Read More:

“Ridiculous,” “This is Pure Disrespect”: Fans React as Oklahoma AD Roger Denny Shares Official Statement Rescheduling Ole Miss Matchup

“Erase All the Changes That Happened”: Lane Kiffin Questions CFB’s Changing Landscape as SEC Championship Game Nears Its End

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