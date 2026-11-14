Toronto Blue Jays star outfielder Anthony Santander has publicly apologized after receiving heavy criticism for sharing a couple of anti-Muslim social media posts following last week’s US midterm election results.

In an Instagram story, Santander apologized for reposting the videos and stated that he did not intend to promote hatred, violence, or discrimination against anyone or any religion. He added that, as a man of faith, he believes everyone should be treated with respect and dignity, regardless of their religion, beliefs, or background.

“After taking time to reflect on my recent social media posts and speaking with people I trust and respect, I recognize that I should have been more thoughtful about what I shared on my platform. I realize that this content caused hurt, and I sincerely apologize. I should have been more thoughtful about what I shared, recognizing the responsibility that comes with having a public voice.” Santander wrote. “As a man of faith, it is my belief that every person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, regardless of their religion, background, or beliefs. After hearing feedback from those I hurt, I realize that the content I shared fell short of my own convictions,” he added. “I would like to affirm my respect for the Muslim community and for the dignity and freedom of people of every faith and background. From this experience, I have learned to ensure that none of my communications promote hate or give the impression that I support hatred, discrimination, or violence against anyone,” Santander concluded.

Santander’s apology came after two posts, one reading, “America voted for Sharia last night,” and the other saying, “Islam is not peaceful.” The posts drew intense criticism from fans and the public. The Blue Jays responded swiftly: GM Ross Atkins and CEO Mark Shapiro issued official statements condemning the posts.

How Did the Blue Jays’ GM and CEO Respond to Anthony Santander’s Controversial Posts?

Speaking to reporters at the General Managers’ Meetings in Las Vegas, Atkins shared his candid take on Santander’s ill-thought-out social media posts, slamming the outfielder and saying he hopes the Venezuelan will address them soon.

“There really aren’t words to express my level of disappointment with him making those comments. I’ve expressed that to him. I think anything exasperating some level of anti-Islamic hate is just extremely concerning, extremely disappointing. I also talked to Anthony about his lack of awareness,” Atkins said.

After the team met with various leaders from Toronto’s Muslim community on Thursday, Shapiro released his official statement. In it, he criticized Santander for his posts, condemned all anti-Muslim posts, and offered an official apology to Canada’s Muslim community.

“We condemn Islamophobia and all forms of hate. The Blue Jays are deeply sorry to the Muslim community and our fans for the pain and harm these Islamophobic posts have caused,” Shapiro said.

The controversy compounds a rough start to Santander’s first two years in Toronto. After a standout 2024 season with the Orioles, the former All-Star signed a five-year, $92.5 million deal with the Blue Jays in January 2025.

He missed all of 2026 after a February surgery on his left labrum. The Blue Jays hope the Venezuelan will be ready for next year’s spring training and contribute to the team’s offense, as the ballclub failed to make the postseason in 2026.

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