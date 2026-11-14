New York Knicks fans let Josh Hart hear it after he went scoreless in the team’s two-point loss to the Tyrese Haliburton-less Indiana Pacers on Friday. The Knicks fell to 6-6, and concerns are mounting over their ability to defend their title.

While most of New York’s struggles have been team-wide, Hart’s off night on Friday may have directly contributed to the 106-104 loss. He shot 0-for-4 from the field and had a team-worst plus-minus of -11. Knicks coach Mike Brown benched Hart in the fourth quarter.

The night before, Hart had trolled New York Giants fans after their loss to the Washington Commanders. He was already facing flak from New Yorkers, and his underwhelming performance against the Pacers prompted fans to call him out.

“Bro needs to stop playing with Giants fans and start focusing on bball,” one fan said.

Fox Sports radio host believes Knicks might need to trade Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges

Fox Sports radio host Cuffs The Legend believes it might be time for the Knicks to pull the plug on Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges. During the Knicks’ loss to the Pacers on Friday, Cuffs said New York doesn’t seem to have the same hunger and would be better off seeking upgrades before the trade deadline.

“These NY Knicks don’t have that same light in their eyes anymore,” Cuffs said on X. “They ain’t hungry no more. Gonna have to find a way to trade Josh Hart /Mikal Bridges and retool.”

Hart and Bridges have been the most underwhelming starters. Hart is averaging 7.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists, shooting 36.2% from the field. Bridges is averaging 6.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg and 2.2 apg, shooting 37.4% from the field. Their PPG is lower than Landry Shamet and Miles McBride, who are coming off the bench and playing fewer minutes.

If the Knicks continue to hover around the .500 mark for the next couple of weeks, it’s hard to imagine them not considering trade options involving Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges.

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