Taylor Townsend has spoken up about her admiration for Venus and Serena Williams and how the legendary sisters have handled criticism. Townsend also took a swipe at Chris Evert over certain remarks that the American former World No. 1 made in the past when she was commentating on a match Serena played at the Australian Open.

Townsend, the American doubles specialist who idolized the Williams sisters growing up, recently featured as a guest on the ‘Why Are You Like This?’ podcast, which is hosted by retired USWNT soccer star and activist Megan Rapinoe. Here, the four-time Major doubles champion said:

“I always looked at the Williams sisters and how they handled really tough situations, media criticism, people trying to throw shots at them in the midst of them winning.”

The current World No. 2 in the WTA Tour’s doubles rankings, remembering how Evert once questioned Serena over her weight, added:

“I remember so vividly… I was watching Serena play the Australian Open and I remember Chris Evert talking about how she’s so not in shape and how she is going to try and play herself into fitness through the tournament and I just thought that was the most asinine thing I’ve heard anyone ever say because, like, how can you say this about someone who’s number one in the world, who has already won multiple Grand Slams?”

“Venus and Serena Williams never were what people wanted them to be” – Taylor Townsend

In the same podcast, Townsend went on to laud Venus and Serena Williams for the way they defiantly chose to be themselves instead of bowing down to pressure from critics. The 30-year-old said:

“They never were what people wanted them to be, which is like they wanted to label them as this or that or they wanted to break them down with words or criticism. We’re just going to pile it on and hopefully, that will break them, and they were so strong, their mom, their dad, the family. I just looked at them and how they handled that stuff.”

Venus and Serena Williams made plenty of headlines earlier this year as they marked their on-court reunion as doubles partners — first at the Cincinnati Open and then at the US Open. However, the sisters, who won 14 women’s doubles Majors and three Olympic gold medals, produced underwhelming displays at both tournaments as wildcards.

Read More:

“This Is So Rude” – Fans React To Serena Williams’ Coach Criticizing Elena Rybakina’s Last-Minute WTA Finals Withdrawal

“The World Lost A Good Man” – Chris Evert Heartbroken Over Death of Longtime NBC Sports Announcer Dan Hicks

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