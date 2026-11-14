Former Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Evan Phillips has set a new benchmark for free agent reliever Adrian Morejon after signing a three-year, $35 million contract with the Atlanta Braves. The 32-year-old returns to the organization that drafted him in 2015. Phillips made 31 appearances in 2026, posting a 3.46 ERA with 33 strikeouts and one save in 26 innings pitched.

Phillips’ deal comes ahead of the impending lockout between the labor union and the league. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that it was the biggest deal this winter so far.

After learning about the deal, fans predicted the start of a free agency boom and suggested that Morejon could end up signing for much more this offseason.

“Evan Phillips is getting $35 million dollars?? Adrian Morejon might get $120 million,” one fan wrote.

Here are more reactions:

The latest deal will pay Phillips $11 million in 2027 and 2028 and $13 million in 2029, according to MLB.com. Phillips has also agreed to donate 1% of his salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation. The reliever returned to the Dodgers this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in June 2025. He recorded a 31.1% strikeout rate.

Phillips’ $35 million deal may strengthen Morejon’s negotiating position, with the latter potentially seeking a comparable or larger multi-year contract.

Adrian Morejon Prefers Bullpen Role Amid 2026-27 Free Agency

After Evan Phillips’ deal, Adrian Morejon’s free agency has come into focus. The former San Diego Padres reliever reportedly prefers to remain a bullpen pitcher despite receiving offers from multiple teams with a starting pitcher role.

According to a report by The Athletic, a person familiar with Morejon’s market revealed his preference. The Athletic’s report also added that perhaps a lucrative offer could “change his thinking” about a potential role in the rotation.

This is an interesting choice from the 27-year-old, as the reliever may not get as much money as he could attract if he were open to a starting role.

That being said, Morejon is coming off a great season with the Padres, posting a 2.83 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 107 strikeouts, 28 holds, and three saves in 86.0 innings pitched. He also recorded a 2.08 ERA in 2025 and earned his first All-Star selection. In eight years, the reliever has managed a 32-14 record with a 3.26 ERA.

The Padres have already extended a qualifying offer worth $23.15 million for one season to Morejon. He can either accept the offer and return to San Diego or decline it to explore a multi-year contract in free agency. If he declines and signs elsewhere, the Padres will receive draft-pick compensation.

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