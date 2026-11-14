Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns are currently ranked sixth in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, looking for their first national championship under Steve Sarkisian. However, NFL analyst John Frascella has made his thoughts clear on Manning’s potential return to college football next year regardless of this season’s outcome.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Frascella added that Manning staying with Texas for one more year only raises the chances of him sustaining an injury. Frascella also claimed that Manning could follow in the footsteps of Geno Smith if the Jets draft him, much as Fernando Mendoza followed Kirk Cousins.

“I don’t know why so many people have this EXACT same take on Arch Manning and ‘The Manning Name’… what does staying back in College do for him? It’s another season you risk injury before ever playing in the NFL… it’s another season against weaker defenders & weaker overall competition… better off going to the NFL and sitting behind Geno Smith with the Jets or something like that… like Mendoza did with Kirk.”

While the Longhorns are currently on a three-game win streak, Manning’s stats haven’t really stood out when compared to the other quarterbacks in his potential draft class. That is, if Manning declares for the 2027 NFL draft.

Through nine games this season, Manning has thrown for 2,024 yards, 18 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Meanwhile, Oklahoma State QB Drew Mestemaker, who has risen on big boards recently, has 2,962 yards, 29 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Darrelle Revis Speaks Out on Arch Manning’s Potential

During an interview with Bleacher Report, Jets legend Darrelle Revis made his thoughts clear on the Texas Longhorns star possibly getting drafted by the Jets, saying:

“If it’s Arch Manning, we love it. He has so much potential. And he comes from a family legacy that knows how to play at a high level of football. So, it’s a lot of excitement ahead, I think.”

The Jets hold the fourth pick in the NFL draft that they obtained from the Indianapolis Colts as part of the Sauce Gardner trade. As of the current standings, the team also holds its own pick, which would be No. 6, and a top-15 pick from Dallas.

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