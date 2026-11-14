Stephen Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry, has faced criticism from some fans and sports commentators over an on-screen kiss with co-star Matthew Daddario in her latest film, “Second Chance Holiday.” NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith has now addressed the discussion, bringing Hillary Clinton into his argument while revisiting his own controversial comments about Ayesha from 2016.

Smith used a Hillary Clinton reference to put forward his argument about why Ayesha should not do anything “that distracts him while he’s trying to win a championship.” He referred to his earlier statement from the NBA Finals in 2016, when he called out Ayesha for saying Game 6 of the finals series was “rigged” because of Steph’s ejection.

Adding to his earlier stance, Smith said:

“What I should have added is that at the time, Hillary Rodham Clinton was running for the presidency of the United States of America, and Bill Clinton should be careful to make sure not to do anything that would distract attention away from her or bring any kind of negativity in her direction because she is running for President. It wasn’t a gender thing. I am simply saying that to that person who’s in the public eye.”

Curry had to go to social media and back his wife and her professionalism, taking a dig at podcasters like Gilbert Arenas and Nick Young, who criticized Ayesha for her kissing scene. Meanwhile, the Curry-less Warriors suffered a 123-85 blowout loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Another NBA podcaster apologizes to Steph Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry

After Steph Curry called out NBA podcasters for their criticism of his wife, Ayesha Curry, and their “ignorance” about how acting works, Gilbert Arenas apologized to the superstar guard for offending him. After him, another podcaster, Emmanuel Acho, also apologized to arguably the greatest shooter of all time, saying:

“If a man humbly comes to you and requests an apology, then you would be ignorant and you would be arrogant to respond with anything else than ‘I’m sorry.’ Steph, I’m sorry, not just for offending you, potentially offending your wife. I’m sorry for how that may have made you feel, seeing headlines, commentary, all these other things about your wife.”

Curry is navigating an oblique injury that has sidelined him for a couple of weeks. The Warriors were hounded by the Spurs’ defense in the last game, as no starter touched double digits.

READ MORE: “I’ve Never Complained a Day in My Life”: Ayesha Curry Claps Back After Viral Post Accuses Her of Taking Motherhood and Marriage for Granted

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