Several college football teams saw their games get delayed as the FAA grounded all flights in the country on Friday. However, College GameDay resumed its weekly broadcast at the Boise State vs. Oregon State matchup in Idaho.

Saturday’s show also saw an unexpected moment as host Pat McAfee arrived at the show riding on a horse, joking that the flight delays weren’t going to get in the way of him making his way to College GameDay.

While the light-hearted intro provided a moment of laughter to the fans watching from the venue as well as at home, some spoke out against it, expressing their discontent online. One fan said:

“He’s so insufferable.”

Another fan added:

“And the clown show continues”

Boise State Head Coach Spencer Danielson Makes Recruiting Pitch During College GameDay Appearance

As the crowd settled down after Pat McAfee’s viral entrance, Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson took advantage of his moment on the show, making recruits aware of the culture of his team. Danielson said:

“I know what it was like to be 18 to 22, figuring things out. College football is in a way different place than it was when I was going through it. So I want our players to be able to have a space to grow as a person, right? We want to be building champions on and off the field and just want to be a place where they could be their best. I tell you, you can go to a lot of places to play college football. This is the best place to become your best, right? I think it’s all about who you’re becoming in this journey.”

Boise State, which is in its first season in the Pac-12, has already built a strong resume as it remains undefeated in conference play and 8-1 on the season, their only loss coming against Oregon in the first game of the season.

The team has also been an offensive juggernaut, with running back Dylan Riley posting 1,241 yards and 11 touchdowns so far, alongside quarterback Maddux Madsen, who has thrown for 1,681 yards and 15 touchdowns this season.

The Broncos face another test on Saturday as they take on Jesse Legree, the FBS leader in receiving yards and the joint leader in touchdowns.

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