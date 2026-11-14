MLB is using fans’ frustration with the TV “blackouts” to build support for its proposed changes to baseball’s economic system amid an impending labor lockout. With the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) set to expire on December 1, MLB and the MLB Players Association are engaged in negotiations to avoid a league-wide lockout.

MLB Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations Morgan Sword identified blackouts and competitive balance as two major reasons for frustration among fans. Their proposed CBA offers 50-50 revenue sharing, a hard salary cap and floor, and equal media revenue distribution. According to Sword, these changes will help reduce the financial disparity between franchises and avoid local broadcast blackouts.

“So, what are fans’ biggest issues with baseball today? Two things: one, blackouts. Fans can’t watch the games they want to watch. And second, the game needs to be more fair,” Sword said in an MLB video on X.

Fans shared their reactions to MLB’s latest proposal for the labor union.

“I don’t care what side of the argument you’re on I find it kind of weird the actual MLB socials are posting this,” one fan said.

“They’re running political propaganda-style ads for billionaire sports team owners. This is the saddest thing I’ve ever seen,” another fan commented.

Here are more fan reactions:

Several fans were in denial about MLB’s argument that the introduction of a salary cap will eliminate local broadcast blackouts. While MLB is not directly claiming the salary cap will eliminate blackouts, the league argues that it can build an economic system in which those blackouts become less common.

MLB’s Latest CBA Proposal Rejected by MLBPA

MLB revised its proposed CBA offer in hopes of receiving the agreement from the labor union. MLB initially proposed implementing a salary cap and floor in 2027. In the new proposal, they pushed the timeline to 2028.

The newly proposed salary cap for 2028 is $258.2 million, with a floor of $180.2 million. As per this proposal, eight teams would need to reduce payroll by a combined $528 million, and 12 teams would need to increase payroll by a combined $636 million. The reserve period has been reduced from six years to five years for players aged 30 or older. The minimum wage was increased to $1 million for players with at least two years of service.

There’s also an increase in the pre-arbitration pool and the elimination of the qualifying offer system. There are also changes in roster and transaction rules.

However, the Nov. 3 proposal has been rejected by the MLBPA as they continue their stand against the introduction of a salary cap. They released the following statement to publicly reject the proposal.

“Coming off another incredible season of baseball, MLB owners continue to propose blowing up the current system and replacing it with one designed to line their pockets and increase their franchise values,” the MLBPA stated.

The current CBA expires on December 1, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET. MLB is widely expected to lock out players if a new agreement is not reached. This could delay the start of the 2027 season.

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