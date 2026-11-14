Friday night’s tip-off between the Georgia Bulldogs (4-0) and the North Carolina Tar Heels (3-1) saw the latter suffer their first loss of the season, 78-70, at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill.

What made the defeat even more disappointing for North Carolina was that it marked head coach Michael Malone’s first since taking over in April. For the Tar Heels, it was their first loss at home since March 2025.

Reacting to the Tar Heels’ loss, college sports analyst Dan Wolken described it as a disappointing result for Malone’s team.

“It’s early but that is a really bad loss at home by Michael Malone,” Wolken wrote on X.



After Friday’s defeat, Michael Malone & Co. will be eager to bounce back and return to winning ways as they face the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-2) next on Friday, Nov. 20, in Chapel Hill.

How Much Does Michael Malone Make As Tar Heels’ Head Coach?

After replacing Hubert Davis as the North Carolina men’s basketball head coach after five years, Michael Malone took charge of the program on April 6, 2026. Malone, who won the 2023 NBA championship as the head coach of the Denver Nuggets, returned to college basketball after more than two decades, having last been an assistant at Manhattan College in 2001.

With a staggering 904 games under his belt in the NBA as a head coach, including his two-season stint with the Sacramento Kings, the UNC Tar Heels’ front office made him college basketball’s second-highest-paid coach earlier this year.

According to reports, Malone is slated to make over $50 million across his six-year contract with the Tar Heels. The Malone contract, which runs from April 7, 2026, up until June 30, 2032, includes an annual compensation of $8.3 million. Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self is the only other head coach to have higher compensation ($8.8 million) than Malone.

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