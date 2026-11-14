Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian has shared a couple of moments from his recent experience at Disney World with his daughters Olympia and Adira. According to Ohanian, his younger daughter Adira got scared by one of the popular rides at Disney World, but was quite enthusiastic about experiencing it for a second time.

On Friday, November 13, Ohanian took to his Instagram and shared a post consisting of two pictures. In the pictures, the Reddit co-founder could be seen holding Adira tightly in his arms as he and his daughters enjoyed the Frozen Ever After experience, which is a 964-foot boat ride with short backward and forward waterfall drops inspired by the popular animated fantasy films Frozen and Frozen Fever.

Through the post’s caption, Ohanian laid bare how Adira’s first experience on the ride went, writing:

“I took the girls (to) Disney World a couple weekends ago, and even though little @adiraohanian was scared on her first time on The Frozen ride, she immediately wanted to do it again, so of course, we did. Safe in Papa’s Arms!”

Olympia, Ohanian and Williams’ first-born daughter, was born in September 2017. Two months later, the high-profile entrepreneur and investor got married to the tennis legend. In August 2023, the power couple welcomed second daughter Adira.

Serena Williams made a sensational return to competitive tennis earlier this year

On the tennis front, Williams, a former World No. 1 in both women’s singles and doubles, returned to competitive action in 2026. She had bid an emotional farewell to the sport at the 2022 US Open. However, after more than 3 years out, she made her comeback at the Queen’s Club Championships, where she paired up with young Victoria Mboko of Canada to play doubles.

In terms of singles tennis, Williams featured in action at the Wimbledon Championships and produced a fighting but rusty display against Maya Joint of Australia in the first round. The American legend also sustained a knee injury during the match, and eventually lost it in three sets.

At the Cincinnati Open and the US Open, Williams exclusively played doubles. In Cincinnati, she reunited with older sister Venus. The sisters teamed up again in New York, where Williams also competed in the mixed doubles category partnering Carlos Alcaraz. The 23-time Major singles champion is yet to confirm if she will extend her rekindled tennis-playing career next year.

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