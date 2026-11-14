The drama between LSU and Ole Miss following Lane Kiffin leaving Mississippi is still unfolding, as LSU edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen and offensive lineman Devin Harper are facing a massive lawsuit from their former school. The two left Oxford to go to Baton Rouge, following Kiffin to LSU.

Ole Miss is seeking $550,000 from Umanmielen and $400,000 from Harper, plus legal fees, as they allegedly signed revenue-sharing deals with Ole Miss for the 2026 season. However, the two players are arguing that they should not be liable to pay that buyout money as they signed those deals under “undue pressure” from the Rebels’ coaching staff, according to Nola.com.

Princewill Umanmielen and Devin Harper are also requesting a change of venue for their court cases, with their attorney, Grafton E. Bragg, arguing that his clients will not receive “a fair and impartial trial in Lafayette County, Mississippi.”

“Ole Miss has unclean hands and is entitled to no relief,” the filing claimed.

Their attorney is also arguing that Ole Miss cannot collect the buyout money because the two players have not been paid anything from the contracts they signed and that the damages that the school is requesting bear “no reasonable relationship to any actual harm that Ole Miss may have sustained.”

In addition, the filings from Umanmielen and Harper had 15 defenses against Ole Miss’ arguments. These include “duress,” “undue influence,” and damage caps in the U.S. and Mississippi constitutions. The filing from Umanmielen also noted that the edge may have “lacked the legal capacity to contract” because of his age. He turned 21 just one month after transferring to LSU.

The two entered the transfer portal shortly before it closed, with Ole Miss asking LSU to pay Umanmielen and Harper’s buyouts, which the school refused to do.

Princewill Umanmielen Will Be Key To LSU Defending Against Texas’ Arch Manning

As Princewill Umanmielen contends with the Ole Miss lawsuit, the edge rusher is also preparing himself for their next game, as LSU hosts Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns at Tiger Stadium this Saturday. Umanmielen leads LSU in sacks with 8.5, which means he will be causing a lot of trouble for the Manning family scion and the Texas O-line.

LSU has a very potent defense, recording 36 sacks in nine games. LSU edge rushers Umanmielen and Jordan Ross are the two main keys to getting to Manning, and the two tasked with stopping him are Texas offensive tackles Andre Cojoe and Melvin Siani. This could be the most important matchup of the night, as LSU will be looking to stop Manning early.

Read More:

“Need to Break Up With Her Immediately”: Shannon Sharpe Gives Cooper DeJean Blunt Relationship Advice After SNF Loss to Commanders

“He Didn’t Even Get the Ball Out”: Broncos Legend Calls Out Patrick Mahomes’ Costly Mistakes After Chiefs’ Loss

College Sports Network has you covered with the latest news, analysis, insights, and trending stories in tennis, college football, men’s college basketball, women’s college basketball, and college baseball!