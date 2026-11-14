The Colorado Buffaloes (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) emerged victorious over the No. 14 Houston Cougars (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) in their Week 11 matchup at Folsom Field in Boulder on Friday.

What made the 42-32 win even more special for head coach Deion Sanders & Co. is that it was the program’s first victory against an AP top-15 team in 19 years.

Reacting to the win, Coach Prime’s girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, took to her Instagram account on Friday with a heartfelt message after the Buffaloes’ win. The Emmy-winning actress also shared her ordeal at the airport, as the United States is currently experiencing a nationwide halt of flights.

“Quite the emotional rollercoaster today between the airport and the game but I’m glad I’m safe and I’m glad the Buffs won….let’s just pray my flights take off tomorrow,” Tran captioned her Instagram story.

Before their win against the Houston Cougars, the Colorado Buffaloes last won against a top-15 team back in 2007 when they defeated the then-No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners.

Karrueche Tran Reveals Eight-Hour Long Wait At The Airport

The flight ordeal Karrueche Tran mentioned in her Instagram story about the Buffaloes refers to the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) temporary ground stop of all flights across the nation.

Tran, in her Instagram story on Friday, also revealed that the shutdown left her waiting at the airport for eight hours, and the flight was then eventually cancelled. The details of the airport and the flight that Karrueche Tran was supposed to board were not revealed.

“Waited 8 hours in the airport…just for the flight to get cancelled right after they said boarding soon,” Tran captioned her Instagram story.

The FAA order on the temporary halt of all domestic flights in the United States lasted over four hours on Friday, affecting more than 15,000 flights. While the flights have now resumed, this ordeal is expected to have a collateral effect on flights in the next few days.

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