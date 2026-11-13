“No Wonder the Ravens Ran Him Out of Town”: NFL Fans Slam John Harbaugh on Getting Outcoached by Dan Quinn in Giants’ Loss vs. Commanders

John Harbaugh’s New York Giants played a nail-biting contest against Dan Quinn’s Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. The fourth quarter featured interceptions, touchdowns, and a costly defensive pass interference.

After the Commanders secured a 24-21 win, thanks to Rasul Douglas’ game-sealing interception, Harbaugh came under scrutiny for his game management and fourth-quarter decisions. Harbaugh let several game-winning opportunities go begging as the Commanders ended up on the winning side despite quarterback Jayden Daniels’ two interceptions in the fourth quarter.

Fans called out the head coach for letting the game slip away. Several fans even pointed to Harbaugh’s failed stint with the Baltimore Ravens before he became the Giants’ head coach.

“Harbaugh is a loser; no wonder the Ravens ran him out of town,” one fan wrote.

“I see why some Ravens fans were sick of Harbaugh. Absolutely awful coaching to end that game,” another fan commented.

“Giants fans realizing in real time how John Harbaugh blew a record number of 4th quarter leads with the Ravens,” one fan added.

“Harbaugh is never going to have the guts to go for that. Largely why the Ravens were smart to fire him,” one fan reacted.

“This loss on Harbaugh. Got Outcoached! Terrible Play Calling to put the game away on both sides of the ball. A veteran coach like Harbaugh should know better than to play “to not lose football”. Sad!” one fan added.

“No wonder the Ravens got rid of Harbaugh,” one fan remarked.

John Harbaugh Looked Conservative With Giants’ Fourth-Quarter Decisions

The Giants entered the fourth quarter behind 17-14 against the Commanders. Despite trailing, John Harbaugh played conservatively to start the quarter. With a 4th & 3 play at Washington’s 46-yard line, he decided to punt.

The Giants reclaimed the lead with J.J. McCarthy’s 66-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Likely with 8:13 remaining in the game. The Commanders turned over the ball after Jayden Daniels threw an interception with just over five minutes remaining. However, the Giants failed to capitalize as Harbaugh again played conservatively on a fourth-down play at the Giants’ own 7-yard line.

Things unraveled badly for New York when they were up by four points with less than a minute remaining. The Giants reportedly moved away from man coverage and heavy blitzing to limit Daniels’ running ability. Daniels connected with Stefon Diggs for a 32-yard touchdown with 57 seconds left as Washington reclaimed the 24-21 lead. McCarthy’s final deep pass was intercepted by Rasul Douglas, sealing Washington’s 24-21 victory.

Even on defense, Harbaugh’s Giants allowed Washington seven conversions on 14 third-down attempts despite Washington entering the game as one of the NFL’s weakest third-down offenses.

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