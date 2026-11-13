South Carolina has continued its dominance over Clemson women’s basketball, and Chloe Kitts doesn’t seem interested in calling it a rivalry. Following the No. 1 Gamecocks’ 65-44 victory over the Tigers on Thursday, the star forward delivered a blunt response when asked whether she considers the matchup a rivalry.

The result extended South Carolina’s winning streak against Clemson to 16 consecutive games, highlighting the gap between the two programs in recent years. When reporter Jared Parker asked Kitts in a press conference if she considers the matchup a rivalry, the Gamecocks star didn’t hesitate with her response.

“Um… no, sir,” Kitts replied.

The exchange quickly attracted attention online. While the schools share a well-established rivalry in football, the women’s basketball series has been heavily dominated by Dawn Staley’s team.

Right after Kitts finished her press conference, Staley sat down for her press conference and immediately offered a completely different perspective.

The Gamecocks head coach affirmed that the matchup is still a rivalry.

Staley’s team is 3-0 in the 2026-27 season, and she holds a 16-2 record against the Tigers during her tenure.

Although the Gamecocks won, Clemson initially made things competitive. South Carolina held only a 30-21 advantage at halftime after struggling to establish its offensive rhythm.

However, the game changed dramatically after the break.

South Carolina Pulls Away With Dominant Third Quarter

The Gamecocks turned up the intensity in the third quarter, outscoring Clemson 21-7 while holding the Tigers without a single field goal in the period. Their defensive pressure forced turnovers and prevented Clemson from building any offensive momentum.

Kitts recorded 12 points and 11 rebounds for her second consecutive double-double, while Tessa Johnson recorded 13 points and four rebounds.

Staley was particularly pleased with her team’s defensive identity, explaining that it has become the foundation of its early-season success.

“I’m happy this team is finding an identity, and that identity starts with our defense. We know that this early stage of the game, it’s hard to find that continuity and where people like the ball. But our defense is holding serve, and we’re finding a way to win basketball games,” Staley said.

The coach also praised the Gamecocks’ growing depth, with several players making valuable contributions off the bench. Alicia Tournebize stood out with eight points and three blocks in 13 minutes.

“I thought our depth grew tonight. I thought each and every one of them that got in the game really helped themselves. And that’s what it’s about: utilizing the playing time that you get. … I thought our team overall got better because of their play. I thought Ali was great. Ali really played the way we need her to play on both sides of the basketball. That is what we need from her.”

Despite the win, Staley admitted there are areas that still need improvement.

Also Read:

“Winning the Next 20 National Championships”: Fans React as Dawn Staley Adds 5-Star Recruit to Loaded South Carolina Roster

“There’s No Doubt We Can Beat Them”: Clemson Coach Sends Blunt Warning to Dawn Staley’s South Carolina Ahead of Thursday’s Clash

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