Yankees fans were left bemused by theAL MVP voting results, with AL Cy Young winner Cam Schlittler and star slugger Ben Rice missing out on the top 3. Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez was named the unanimous American League MVP, receiving 30 first-ballot votes and finishing with 420 points.

Alvarez was followed by Rays third baseman Junior Caminero, Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., Yankees ace Schlittler, and Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso, who rounded out the top five. Miguel Vargas placed sixth, Kevin McGonigle seventh, Randy Arozarena eighth and Rice ninth, just ahead of Willson Contreras.

Yankees fans were outraged by the final voting results.

“9th is absurd,” one fan commented.

Schlittler finished the regular season 14-6 with a 1.95 ERA, 239 strikeouts, and a 0.92 WHIP, earning both the AL Cy Young and AL ERA Leader honors. In two postseason starts, he went 1-1 with a 1.69 ERA, 12 strikeouts, and a 0.94 WHIP across 10.2 innings.

Rice was New York’s offensive star, batting .264 with 41 home runs, 97 RBIs, and a .897 OPS over 154 games. He kept up that strong production in the postseason, going 8-for-19 with four home runs, nine RBIs, and a 1.605 OPS across five games.

Cam Schlittler and Ben Rice Made the All-MLB Teams in 2026

New York had just two players named to the All-MLB teams after another disappointing campaign that ended without silverware, extending the title drought to 17 years. Schlittler was the only player on the roster to make the All-MLB First Team, earning his first such honor.

Rice made the All-MLB Second Team as the designated hitter but missed out on a first-team spot to MVP Alvarez. No other Bombers player made the cut.

Now, the front office has its work cut out for it as it looks to revamp the roster this offseason and contend for the World Series next year.

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