Curt Cignetti’s Indiana has fallen in the latest CFP Selection Committee rankings, and at least one prominent figure has called him out for his reaction.

Tuesday’s update saw the defending champion Hoosiers (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) fall out of the top five and down to ninth despite consecutive overtime wins against Michigan and Minnesota.

Explaining the reason for the dropoff, CFP chairman Hunter Yurachek said:

“Indiana was probably the victim of having a bye week at the wrong time. The committee is really impressed with what UCLA, Texas and Notre Dame did, as well as Alabama, obviously, with their big win at LSU. They had six losses that went against their record strength, as well as their strength of schedule.”

In response to this development, Cignetti put out this post on his social media.

That led to a similarly pointed response from On3 insider Brett McMurphy.

Inheriting Indiana’s old spot is UCLA (9-0, 6-0), which is coming off a 34-20 win over Minnesota last week. The Bruins were previously eighth.

Indiana HC Curt Cignetti discusses preparations vs. USC

During his usual Wednesday appearance on “Inside Indiana Football,” Curt Cignetti kept much of the focus on his Hoosiers, ranked No. 6 in the AP Poll, as they prepare for Saturday’s game against No. 15 USC (7-2, 4-2):

“This is more than a good football team. I promise you. … They’re dangerous. They’re beyond dangerous. We’re gonna have to play really well.”

The team is coming off its bye week, but it did not go well for his quarterbacks:

“Grant Wilson actually had the flu last week, couldn’t practice. Josh (Hoover) – the plan was to rest him the whole time anyhow.”

Cignetti also acknowledged that the special teams had to improve after shanking punts and missing two field goal attempts during last week’s 23-16 overtime win over Minnesota:

“Our special teams normally have been very highly rated. We’re not quite as highly rated as we normally have been, so we got to get that thing going and be more clean on it.”

Kickoff for the Indiana-USC game is at 3:30 p.m. ET.

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