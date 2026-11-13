Big Ten analyst Brian Butch seems surprised by Mark Pope’s game plan for the Kentucky Wildcats this season. The criticism of Pope comes as No. 24 Kentucky (2-1) prepares to host unranked Northern Arizona on Friday.

According to Butch, Pope has struggled to convert the success he witnessed at BYU during his time with Kentucky so far. He called out the Wildcats’ struggles on both sides of the floor.

“I look at this Kentucky team and, like, defensively, number one, Kentucky’s bad, and offensively, they’re too predictable,” Butch said on The Field of 68.

“You don’t know what they’re doing. They’re going isolation a whole bunch. There’s no movement, and I just can’t get, like, I look at Mark Pope and I think BYU, and you think how beautiful the offensive sets were. And there were so many coaches that were stealing offensive sets from BYU when Mark was there. The offense just ran; it clicked. You were getting multiple sides of the floor. You didn’t know how to guard somebody. There’s none of that right now at Kentucky.”

Butch sounded critical about Kentucky’s offense, calling out the players for playing in isolation and not moving the ball enough. That makes it that much easier for the opposing defense to guard the Wildcats. That was largely the reason behind Kentucky’s 89-69 loss to Kansas earlier this week.

Pope coached BYU for five seasons (2019-2024), compiling a 110-52 record. In the 2019-20 season, Pope’s Cougars ranked seventh nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency. However, the head coach has not been able to replicate that same offensive consistency with the Wildcats.

Mark Pope Gets Honest After Kentucky’s Loss vs Kansas

The Wildcats suffered their first loss of the season in a 20-point defeat against the No. 15 Jayhawks. Despite Tuesday’s letdown in the Champions Classic, Mark Pope acknowledged that the Wildcats need to be better.

“Well, I don’t think it’s possible to overreact to this loss,” Pope said after the game. “This is a tough loss for us. We did not play well. We did not play up to our standard. We did not deal with disruption well. So on that front, this is a full-on reaction, and we have to get better.”

Pope hopes the tough loss against Kansas will help the team to learn from their mistakes.

“It’s a brutal lesson, but this is a learning group,” Pope added. “I thought that from the first day I had them. This is a group that will look internally, and they’ll learn and get better. I also have a staff that’s good, and they’ll look internally and get better. …”

If Pope were to bring his BYU offensive scheme to Kentucky, the Wildcats would have to consider a deeper rotation with multiple scoring options.

For now, Pope’s Kentucky will look to get back on a winning track against Northern Arizona.

Read More News:

Wildcats Fans Allegedly Rallied Against Kentucky Head Coach After Loud ‘Fire Mark Pope’ Chant During Champions Classic Loss to Kansas

“Pack a Really Good Defense”: Brian Kelly Wants USC to Repeat Two Key Successes from Previous Win as He Predicts Victory Over Indiana

College Sports Network has you covered with the latest news, analysis, insights, and trending stories in tennis, college football, men’s college basketball, women’s college basketball, and college baseball!