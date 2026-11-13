The New York Giants had a chance to strengthen their grip on the NFC East, but a late-game collapse against the Washington Commanders turned Thursday night’s loss into a missed opportunity. Despite holding a 21-17 lead with less than a minute remaining, the Giants gave up a late touchdown and eventually fell 24-21.

NFL insider Ari Meirov questioned New York’s decision-making during its final offensive possession. The team tried to make deep passes despite having two timeouts available.

“Throwing deep shots with two timeouts made no sense,” Meirov wrote on X, criticizing the Giants’ approach.

New York was doing really well earlier, and it even looked like they would win after J.J. McCarthy connected with Isaiah Likely for a 66-yard touchdown, giving the Giants a four-point advantage.

However, Jayden Daniels responded with Stefon Diggs for a 32-yard touchdown with just 57 seconds remaining. The Commanders reclaimed the lead, leaving McCarthy and the Giants with one final opportunity.

Later, McCarthy’s final deep attempt toward Malik Nabers was intercepted by Rasul Douglas, sealing Washington’s victory.

With two timeouts still available, New York had opportunities to use shorter passes and potentially work its way into scoring position. Instead, the decision to attempt deep shots left little room for error.

The questionable approach was frustrating, given how well the Giants’ offense had performed early.

McCarthy completed 23 of 36 passes for 293 yards and a touchdown. Cam Skattebo also contributed two rushing touchdowns.

John Harbaugh Reacts After Giants Surrender Late Lead

After the defeat, Harbaugh acknowledged that his team played well in several areas but ultimately failed to do enough to secure the win.

“We played a pretty good football game too, just not good enough to win the game. We have a good spirit; it’s not one of fear. It’s one of power and courage. We’ll continue fighting,” Harbaugh said.

The Giants’ head coach also said that the loss would not change the team’s broader objectives.

“It’s a missed opportunity, but like I told the guys – it would’ve been great to win the game, but it doesn’t change our goals or our opportunity going forward. It’s a tough loss. It’s the National Football League; you’re going to lose some games,” added Harbaugh.

New York now sits at 5-3-1, with the Commanders improving to 3-5-1 following their divisional victory.

The Giants will have little time to dwell on the disappointment, as the Jacksonville Jaguars are waiting for them in Week 11.

Also Read:

“We’ve Got To Be Honest”: Nick Wright Pumps the Brakes on Caleb Williams Hype Train, Paints Harsh Picture About Bears QB’s Season

“Both Teams Own the Bengals,” “Dude Is Stuck in the Past”: NFL Fans Mock Ja’Marr Chase After Ranking Chiefs Rivalry Over Steelers

College Sports Network has you covered with the latest news, analysis, insights, and trending stories in tennis, college football, men’s college basketball, women’s college basketball, and college baseball!