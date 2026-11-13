Tarik Skubal is the biggest free agent this offseason after spending the second half of the 2026 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The two-time Cy Young winner is looking for a destination in free agency, and the San Diego Padres are one of them.

On Thursday’s Foul Territory, Padres reliever Mason Miller shared his personal experience in San Diego in an attempt to persuade Skubal to sign with the Padres. Miller discussed San Diego’s weather, winning culture, ballpark, and atmosphere as key reasons why Skubal should choose the Padres.

“The winning culture, city, weather, etc. Just from a quality-of-life standpoint, I feel like San Diego’s got to be number one,” Miller said. “We have awesome fans, an awesome environment, and an awesome city. That stuff all speaks for itself. Visiting players know that when they come here, San Diego is probably one of the places they have circled. They’re looking forward to making the trip down to San Diego for the weather, the ballpark, and the atmosphere.”

Miller also spoke highly about the Padres’ current principal owners, José E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones, who officially acquired the team in August for a record-breaking $3.9 billion valuation.

“It’s Kwanza and José coming in, and they’re excited,” Miller continued. “You make an investment like that, and obviously, you have an extreme level of care for what is going on. I think they came in with the ability to try and connect with players, something that I haven’t really felt from owners in the past.”

Overall, Miller acknowledged that Skubal will have his own way of deciding, but San Diego is worth considering as a potential landing spot.

MLB Insider Reports Tarik Skubal’s Free Agency Expectations

Tarik Skubal will turn 30 before the end of next week, and he is reportedly not interested in any offer coming in at less than $325 million, per USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. The figure is associated with Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s 12-year, $325 million contract with the Dodgers, which is the highest pitching contract in the majors currently.

“Skubal and agent Scott Boras are making it clear to teams they have no interest in a short-term deal, and yes, you better come in with an offer exceeding $325 million if you want a seat at the high-stakes table,” Nightengale wrote via USA Today.

Nightengale also reported that the New York Mets, Dodgers, Padres and Toronto Blue Jays have scheduled meetings with Skubal before Thanksgiving.

The latest insight from Nightengale rules out several teams not looking to burden their payroll. This includes the Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks. At the same time, the offer consideration could also prompt the Dodgers to revisit their payroll and carefully consider bringing back Skubal.

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