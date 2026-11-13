Nik Khamenia suffered a left foot injury in UConn’s victory over the Wagner Seahawks on Monday, and the school has confirmed he will undergo surgery and miss several weeks of action.

Khamenia will miss UConn’s highly anticipated game against his former program, Duke. Head coach Dan Hurley said Khamenia would be reevaluated in 6-8 weeks.

Fans chimed in on the news, with one suggesting he was “ducking the Duke game”.

Khamenia is averaging 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game this season.

Dan Hurley Was All Praise for UConn’s New Recruits

Dan Hurley recently spoke about UConn recruiting multiple five-star prospects in the 2027 class, with NaVorro Bowman Jr. and Jordan Page the standouts.

Hurley is excited about what guard Bowman will bring to the Huskies.

“This guy checks off pretty much all the boxes that we’re looking for in a Husky,” Hurley said on Wednesday, as reported by CT Insider.

He also pointed out the traits that make the youngster special.

“Offensive threat at all three levels, manages to get in the paint one way or the other and make plays for himself and his teammates, but always in the mix to make winning plays. He’s a dog. He’s one of us. He’s a Husky for sure.”

He also complimented Jordan Page.

“Pound for pound, he has as much physical athletic talent as any prospect in this class,” Hurley said.

The Huskies play Ohio State next.

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