“He’s Going to Michigan”: Fans Have Their Say as UCLA HC Bob Chesney Reportedly Begins Work on Securing His Coaching Future

UCLA under Bob Chesney has become a team to watch this season, with the Bruins 9-0 for the first time since 1998, and as a reward for his incredible work, the head coach might be looking at a lucrative new deal.

Chesney signed a five-year deal worth $33.75 million back in 2025, but his performances this season seem to have impressed the UCLA hierarchy enough to top that.

Insider Matt Zenitz is reporting that Chesney is in discussions with UCLA over a long-term deal, though it hasn’t been finalized just yet.

But it comes at a time when Chesney has been linked with other teams too, and fans have weighed in, with one saying, “he’s going to Michigan.”

Bob Chesney’s Plan to take UCLA to the CFP

Everything UCLA is doing seems tailored to making the college football playoffs and succeeding, and Bob Chesney recently laid out how the team is making that happen.

“Every little thing — the way we’re putting the weights away — everything has to be defined,” Chesney said to FOX Sports.

He further explained that doing all this in the early months gets the players going later in the season.

“When you start taking care of those little things in January, February, March, and building this foundation of extreme competitiveness, where everybody is just going at each other all the time, eventually, it’s just iron on iron all the way through.”

He also spoke about a 24-team CFP format.

“The thing is, I don’t care what the number is,” Chesney explained. “We made it at JMU. So we’re gonna figure out a way to get into the playoff, regardless of what number you put it at. A tournament just makes sense to me. And the more people you put in, who knows? This team loses their quarterback. This team gets in now. Now you gotta face adversity. Are you really the champ or not?”

UCLA will be hoping to pick up another victory against Illinois with the CFP beckoning.

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