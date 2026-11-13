Gabby Williams commended Caitlin Clark for carrying a “heavy” load as one of the WNBA’s faces. In an interview with CNBC’s Alex Sherman on Wednesday, Williams credited Clark for taking every challenge head-on and not seeking outside help despite the hardships that come with her influence on and off the court.

“What Caitlin has to carry is probably very, very heavy,” Williams said. “I think she herself would be the first person to say that she doesn’t need to be protected. And I think she’s just as competitive. “And, I mean, I’ve played against her and you can see that. I don’t think she asks for anything to be easy. None of us do. We’re all just athletes.”

Clark’s fans never fail to appreciate players who credit the Indiana Fever superstar and they lauded Williams for her assessment. One fan even urged the WNBA Finals MVP to recruit Clark to the Valkyries.

“Come rescue her, please,” the fan said.

More reactions followed.

Caitlin Clark adds another accolade, but off the court

Caitlin Clark has been as successful as anyone in her first three years in the WNBA. She’s a three-time All-Star, a two-time All-WNBA player and a record-holder in multiple statistical categories.

Clark has also won several off-court accolades. She added a new milestone on Wednesday, becoming a New York Times best-selling author for her children’s book, “Extraordinary! A Little Extra To Reach Big Dreams.” It was listed No. 1 in the children’s picture books category.

Clark published the book on Nov. 3.

Read more:

“50 CC Games? My God I Can’t Wait” – WNBA World Reacts as League Reportedly Extends Season to 50 Regular Season Games Starting 2027

“I Just Don’t See How Stephanie White Can Return”: WNBA Analyst Raises Doubts About Fever Coach Future After Aliyah Boston’s Podcast Reaction

College Sports Network has you covered with the latest news, analysis, insights, and trending stories in college football, men’s college basketball, women’s college basketball, and college baseball!