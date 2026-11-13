Caleb Williams has established himself as the face of the Chicago Bears, but FS1 commentator Nick Wright isn’t completely sold on the hype.

During Thursday’s episode of his What’s Wright podcast, Wright discussed Williams’ season so far.

“For a player that was being discussed as the potential league MVP six days ago, he does have eight touchdowns and five picks. That’s where he is. … So I’m still super high on him, but you’ve gone up against three super elite defenses this year. Seattle, you won that handily. The Vikings, they stole your lunch money. And the Bucs, they took your lunch money, too.

“We’ve got to be honest about the year he’s having up to this point. … He’s played six games. Four of them he was excellent, and two of them he was downright awful.”

Williams completed just 15 passes for 138 yards and an interception in a 9-3 loss against Minnesota in September. On Sunday, the quarterback recorded twice as many interceptions (4) as passing touchdowns (2) in a 27-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Former NFL head coach Jon Gruden had a similar notion to Wright. He warned the former No. 1 pick about his interception problem during his appearance on Wake Up Barstool on Monday:

“We all know you’re not going to win a Super Bowl or a championship turning the ball over at that rate,” Gruden said.

Jeffery Simmons on Caleb Williams’ mistakes

Caleb Williams is receiving feedback from within his own roster about his turnover problem. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons downplayed the severity of the turnovers:

“It’s one of the things where I didn’t panic because Caleb is a baller,” he told reporters after the win against Tampa Bay. “He’s a gamer. Who cares? I mean, we all care, and I’m sure he cares about the turnovers. But one thing I told Caleb, we got his back. And just like at the end of the game when we really needed to get down into field goal range, he did his part. … He made plays that needed to be made, and that’s going to be the rest of the season.”

Williams and the Bears are currently in their bye week. They return to action against the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 22. Kickoff is at 12 p.m. CT on Fox.

ALSO READ:

“Both Teams Own the Bengals,” “Dude Is Stuck in the Past”: NFL Fans Mock Ja’Marr Chase After Ranking Chiefs Rivalry Over Steelers

“I Would Be Skeptical Too”: Cam Skattebo Makes Honest Admission About Giants Pursuing New RB at Trade Deadline

College Sports Network has you covered with the latest news, analysis, insights, and trending stories in tennis, college football, men’s college basketball, women’s college basketball, and college baseball!