Bryce Underwood has had a very underwhelming campaign so far with the Michigan Wolverines, and with head coach Kyle Whittingham putting his faith in Tommy Carr, Underwood’s future is in serious doubt.

Analyst Adam Breneman believes Underwood should be on Texas A&M’s radar amid its own quarterback issues with Marcel Reed.

“(Marcel) Reed has three games left to prove he’s still the guy. If he doesn’t, Texas A&M could have a new starting quarterback in 2027,” Breneman remarked on X.

Breneman further listed five names that head coach Mike Elko should consider if he feels Reed isn’t making enough progress, including Bryce Underwood.

“It’s either a great story or it doesn’t go well. Former number one recruit, elite physical tools,” Breneman said about Underwood.

Kyle Whittingham Spoke About Bryce Underwood After Loss to Michigan State

The Michigan Wolverines were beaten by Michigan State last time out, and question marks were raised about Kyle Whittingham’s belief in Tommy Carr over Bryce Underwood.

When asked about whether Whittingham had considered inserting Underwood into the fray to turn things around, the head coach admitted it was discussed.

“That was a conversation,” Whittingham said postgame, as also reported by SI. “Whether or not Bryce should go in late in the third quarter. Should that switch be made? And just felt like it wasn’t going to be the answer if we would have done that. In hindsight, maybe we should have done that.”

Whittingham quickly diverted the discussion towards what he felt were bigger issues at Michigan.

“But we’ve got some serious issues. And we’ll, like I said, go to work tomorrow. I don’t know what else to say other than we’re not going to just give up on the season. We’ve got three games left. And very good teams, like I said. We’ve got some kids in that locker room who have a lot of pride and a lot of want-to. And we just got to find a way to get back on track.”

Michigan does battle with Oregon in one of Saturday’s big college football clashes.

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