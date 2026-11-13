With ESPN and the College Football Playoff’s new deal set to replace the Power Four conferences’ championship games with an expanded 24-team CFP, many coaches have expressed their disagreement with it. This includes LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, who talked about the changes that the new ESPN deal could bring for his team.

During his radio show, Kiffin was asked what he thought of the SEC title game not taking place in the 2027 season. The coach noted that the decision to do so was “made because of money” and added that consequences have “spun” off that. He then wondered if people would vote to go back to a four-team playoff and “erase all the changes that happened” since.

A fan then asked Lane Kiffin about what fans could do to help deal with these new changes.

“That’s not a problem. Fans are good,” Kiffin told the fan. “It’s not a fan problem. It’s a red zone execution problem.”

The Tigers are now 3-3 in the SEC, with LSU in danger of missing the playoffs after its 31-13 loss to Alabama at home on Saturday.

Lane Kiffin Accepts Responsibility For Tough Loss vs. Alabama

Lane Kiffin faced the media shortly after the loss to Alabama, and the LSU head coach did not waste any time in owning up to it, adding that he is not making any excuses.

“There’s some variables when you go into a season, you know, you’re going to be out of your control with injuries. I’m not making excuses,” he told reporters. “I’m just saying there will be some years you’ll have more and some more years you’ll have less. So we got hit pretty early with some severe ones that were long-term. Not just one week.”

Kiffin will get the chance to bounce back, but it will be tough as the Tigers will welcome Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns to Tiger Stadium on Saturday.

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