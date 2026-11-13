J.J. McCarthy acquitted himself well on Thursday, but at least one prominent figure is still not buying into his potential.

Against the Washington Commanders, the New York Giants quarterback completed 23 of 36 passes for 293 yards and a touchdown to Isaiah Likely. However, he was also pressured into throwing the decisive interception to Rasul Douglas with 25 seconds left.

In the aftermath, former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho put out this ominous message to him:

“This is a problem when you are relying on a young bull like J.J. McCarthy to take you to the promised land. … The Commanders ran the exact same play on back-to-back plays. … They run zero again, and you have no plan? … Can you do anything besides throwing the ball up and asking an angel in the outfield to deliver it to your wide receivers?”

He continued:

“You showed a lot of guts, you showed a lot of toughness, but at the end of the day, are you cerebral enough to take your team to the promised land? … Toughness alone is not gonna win you games and championships.”

Likely was McCarthy’s top target, catching nine balls for 127 yards and the aforementioned touchdown. Cam Skattebo also rushed for two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Jayden Daniels went 23/33 for 249 yards and three touchdowns, but threw two interceptions for the Commanders. Stefon Diggs was his leading weapon, with 83 yards and one of those touchdowns from six receptions.

J.J. McCarthy addresses game-costing interception vs. Commanders

After the game, J.J. McCarthy addressed the media backstage. When asked about what happened on his final throw, he told reporters:

“It’s easy to second-guess the final two passes. The pressure was coming. It’s one-on-one outside. I wanted to give my playmaker a chance.”

He continued:

“I’m sure you could look at the tape, and we’re going to be sitting there disappointed with what if, could have done this. Could’ve bought more time with a little more depth, but at the end of the day the thought process was give it to one of my guys and have him go make a play.”

The Giants next host the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 22. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.

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